Tiger Woods Attends Son Charlie’s State Championship Ring Ceremony

Charlie Woods helped his high school, Benjamin School, win the Florida 1A state title this year, which was the second championship team Woods was a part of.

On Tuesday night, Benjamin School hosted a ring ceremony for the boys’ golf team, and none other than Tiger Woods was in attendance to support his son. The 15-time major champion posed with his son and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, for photos while the young Woods received his second state championship ring.

Charlie Woods at his Benjamin School state championship golf ring ceremony with parents Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/jAYqoqO7O5 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) February 24, 2026

Woods has been a constant supporter of his son’s golf career over the years, oftentimes attending the Charlie’s tournaments. Charlie recently verbally committed to Florida State for his collegiate golf career, which would begin in the fall of 2027. There’s no doubt his father will be on the course for some of his collegiate golf tournaments in the future.

Woods himself could make a return to the golf course soon. He hasn’t played professionally since July 2024 at the Open Championship as he’s dealt with an Achilles injury, and he recently underwent a seventh back surgery in the fall. However, Woods did not rule out the possibility of playing at the Masters in April.

