Tom Kim was electric during Tuesday night’s TGL competition between Jupiter Links and Bay Golf Club. His heroics helped his Jupiter squad make the TGL playoffs.

On Hole 14, Kim miraculously made a hole in one on the giant golf simulator, sparking an incredible reaction from him and the rest of his team. Jupiter teammate Tiger Woods, a TGL founder, joined in on the celebrations and brought out his iconic Masters pose. Woods leaned back and put his hands in the air, and it looked eerily similar to his celebration after chipping in at the 2005 Masters.

It’s safe to say Woods was hyped for Kim. However, it’s difficult to compare these two moments with one another. Woods’s reaction at the 2005 Masters went down in the history books for being one of the best celebrations in sports history. This pose has become synonymous with Woods. Maybe it’s just an automatic reaction for him to celebrate this way when he’s excited about a golf shot.

Here’s a look at Jupiter’s entire celebration after Kim’s ace, including the crowd erupting in cheers.

TOM KIM MAKES A HOLE-IN-ONE AND JUPITER'S NOT OUT OF IT YET!!! pic.twitter.com/kYJ7GUr4I5 — TGL (@TGL) March 4, 2026

“I’ve never been tackled before,” Kim said afterward. “That was one thing. It’s a shot that I’ve hit well before and it's a shot that I’ve practiced a lot in the stadium. I haven't made much hole-in-ones in my life, and not a better way to do it than today.”

Thanks to Kim winning the hole, the Jupiter went on to capture a playoff spot and eliminate the Bay. Four out of the six TGL teams will compete in the playoffs, beginning on Tuesday, March 17. We’ll look forward to seeing more excited reactions from Woods then.

