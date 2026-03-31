Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI last week after he was involved in another car crash. Woods passed a breathalyzer test at the scene, but refused further testing and was arrested. Details of the incident and his arrest came out Tuesday morning and it sounds even worse than before.

While he wasn't drinking, he did tell police officers "I take a few," when asked if he used prescription medication. Upon a search of his person police found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He also showed signs of impairment and blamed trouble walking on multiple back and knee surgeries.

Via WPTV:

According to the report, after the crash, the truck driver helped Woods out of his vehicle. Woods appeared lethargic and moved slowly but was 'extremely alert' during the investigation.



The deputy observed “several signs of impairment,” including profuse sweating and difficulty performing coordination tests. Woods reportedly had hiccups throughout the investigation.

Woods was driving at a high rate of speed when the accident occurred and he admitted to being distracted by both his phone and the radio, according to TMZ Sports. When the truck ahead of him slowed down to turn right Woods passed over double yellow lines in an attempt to avoid it. Instead he clipped the back of a trailer carrying a pressure washer and flipped his car.

Woods was charged with DUI from 2017 (later reduced to a reckless driving charge) and was involved in another high-speed rollover accident in 2021.

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