Timeline of Tiger Woods’s Vehicle Incidents

Tiger Woods was arrested Friday in Jupiter Island, Fla., and charged with DUI after a rollover accident involving another vehicle . Woods, 50, and the other driver were unhurt.

Woods has had a number of other incidents involving motor vehicles dating back 17 years. A look back:

2009: Thanksgiving weekend crash at Isleworth

On Nov. 27, 2009—the day after Thanksgiving—Woods crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in his Cadillac Escalade around 2:30 a.m. after leaving his house. Woods was not wearing a seat belt, according to a police report, and sustained minor injuries including facial lacerations. His then-wife Elin Nordegren reportedly pulled him from the car. No charges were filed. The resulting scandal ended his marriage and became tabloid fodder. He also went nearly 10 years before winning another major championship.

2017: Arrested in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

On May 29, 2017, not long after a spinal fusion surgery, Woods was found passed out behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz on the side of the road around 3 a.m. in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The vehicle had two flat tires on the driver’s side. He was arrested and charged with a DUI, and was found to have prescription drugs in his system. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to a plea deal. His DUI charges were dropped but footage of the arrest on the road and his jail mugshot went viral.

Tiger Woods was hospitalized in 2021 after a single-car rollover crash in California. | Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

2021: Serious crash in California

On Feb. 23, 2021, Woods was in a serious single-car crash near Los Angeles while on his way to a photo shoot. His Genesis SUV went off the road at a curve and rolled several times, with Woods sustaining serious injuries requiring multiple surgeries on his lower right leg. Investigators did not seek a warrant for a blood test, saying there was no evidence of impairment or intoxication, and no charges were filed.

Woods returned to golf 14 months later but has played sparingly since, missing all of 2025 following an Achilles injury that required surgery.

2026: Rollover and DUI in Florida

And Friday, a new incident, with DUI charges filed and a minimum eight-hour stay in jail. More details still to come.

Breaking: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, deputies say https://t.co/EZ27zriGd4 — WPTV (@WPTV) March 27, 2026

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