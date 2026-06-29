Travelers Championship Playoff Live Updates: Viktor Hovland Beats Scottie Scheffler on First Hole

Well, that was over in a hurry.

We had some Monday morning playoff golf with Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland battling it out at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., after they finished tied following the final round on Sunday.

It only took one hole to crown a winner as Hovland birdied the first playoff hole and then Scheffler shockingly missed a short birdie put that would have forced a second playoff hole. Instead, Hovland picked up his eighth win on the PGA Tour.

Here’s a look at how it played out:

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