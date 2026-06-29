Travelers Championship Playoff Live Updates: Viktor Hovland Beats Scottie Scheffler on First Hole
Well, that was over in a hurry.
We had some Monday morning playoff golf with Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland battling it out at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., after they finished tied following the final round on Sunday.
It only took one hole to crown a winner as Hovland birdied the first playoff hole and then Scheffler shockingly missed a short birdie put that would have forced a second playoff hole. Instead, Hovland picked up his eighth win on the PGA Tour.
Here’s a look at how it played out:
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt