Golf’s Longest Day Ends in Rejoice for Some, Misery for Others
The final U.S. Open qualifier, known to many as “golf’s longest day,” is a 36-hole marathon to decide the final spots in the U.S. Open.
After weeks of qualifying, including over 10,000 0.4 handicap-or-better golfers, it came down to the final day on Monday to decide the final spots. And the 2026 edition gave us storylines like no other.
Let's start with a few misses.
First, Max Homa unfortunately missed a qualifying spot. He missed a short putt during an eight-man playoff for three spots, just missing the cut to make the tournament.
Adam Svensson also missed the tournament, but in an unbelievable way. He came up short in a playoff, similar to Homa, but he picked up his ball marker on the green once the last spot’s putt dropped. Little did he know that the rest of the playoff was supposed to play it out to decide alternates.
Svensson dropped a spot in the alternate list due to forfeiting the hole by picking up his ball marker.
On a lighter note, we may not see Tiger Woods in the U.S. Open, but we may see his son, Charlie, who caddied for his teammate Miles Russell during the 36-hole marathon. Russell qualified for a spot and is reportedly going to see whether Woods is available to caddie for him in the next week.
Tons of other PGA Tour players, such as Emiliano Grillo and Keith Mitchell, also punched their ticket to Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, N.Y.
To hear more about who is in and who is out for the U.S. Open, tune in to this week’s episode of the Dan Evans Show.
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Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.