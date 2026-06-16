2026 U.S. Open Tee Times: The Seven Spiciest Pairings to Watch, Including a Very Fun Jordan Spieth Group
The 126th U.S. Open can’t start soon enough.
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is ready to put on another banger of a show, the winds have already been whipping during the practice rounds and the best players in the world are just about ready to tee it up and chase what is usually the hardest major championship to win.
While we have to wait a little bit more for the tournament to begin, on Tuesday morning the tee times for the first two rounds were released, giving us something to get even more get excited about.
MORE: Why the Past Four U.S. Opens at Shinnecock Should Terrify Golfers and Delight Fans
Lets take a look at the seven spiciest pairings.
7:30 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup
Three bombers will go out early Thursday morning, and they will give us an early read on how the course is going to play this week. Koepka knows Shinnecock very well, as he won it the last time the legendary course hosted the championship in 2018. He finished one-over par, which might be the winning score this year if the winds blow as they are expected to. Young got the biggest victory of his career in March when he took home the Players Championship in dramatic fashion. Then there’s Gotterup, who hits the ball a country mile and started his year with wins in two of his first three events.
7:52 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood
This group features three guys who know each other really well and enjoy each other’s company. They’ve also played pivotal roles on Europe’s past two Ryder Cup teams that beat Team USA. McIlroy completed the career grand slam last year at the Masters and then backed that up with another win at Augusta in April. Åberg and Fleetwood are still looking for their first major championship wins and should have what it takes to contend this week. Fleetwood has good memories of Shinnecock, as he shot a 63 in the final round here in 2018.
8:14 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Mason Howell
Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has the chance to become just the seventh player in history to complete the career grand slam with a win at Shinnecock. J.J. Spaun is the defending U.S. Open champion, as he won it at Oakmont last year in dramatic fashion. Howell is an amateur who graduated from high school last month. He’s had quite a spring, as he played alongside McIlroy at the Masters in April and now gets to play with Scheffler and Spaun in the U.S. Open. What a run for the kid.
MORE: The 10 Best Golfers Who Haven’t Won a U.S. Open Yet, Including Scottie Scheffler
1:14 p.m./7:19 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
Rai is coming off the biggest win of his life at the PGA Championship, where he shot a stunning 65 in the final round to claim his first major. Now he will have a little more pressure and a lot more eyes on him at Shinnecock, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to all of that. Morikawa has won two majors so far in his career and would love nothing more than to win his first U.S. Open. Day is the veteran of the group and is looking to win his second major.
1:25 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick
All eyes will be on DeChambeau, who has won two U.S. Opens in his career. This year, however, he has been dreadful at the majors, missing the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship. This is a huge week for the LIV Golf star and he can’t afford to miss the cut. Fitzpatrick knows what it takes to win the U.S. Open, as he hoisted the trophy at The Country Club in 2022. Hovland hasn’t won a major yet and you never know what you’re going to get from him week-to-week but he has the game to be a factor. He finished third last year at Oakmont.
1:47 p.m./7:52 a.m. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
This is a fun group consisting of three guys who have all won major championships, but none of them have won a U.S. Open. Yet. Thomas is always a fan-favorite when he tees it up. Schauffele lives to compete on the biggest stages. And Matsuyama has what it takes to be there on a Sunday at a major.
2:09 p.m./8:14 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm
All three of these players have won the U.S. Open before and they should be an electric group to watch the first two days at Shinnecock. Spieth alone makes any group he’s playing in must-see TV. Rahm had struggled a bit in majors recently but then finished T2 at the PGA Championship last month and seems ready to be back in contention again this week. Rose continues to play great golf at the age of 45, as he won at Torrey Pines earlier this year and finished T3 at the Masters. Get your popcorn ready for this group.
2026 U.S. Open tee times—first round
* = 10th tee start | (a) = amateur | all times ET
5:35 a.m.
- James Nicholas
- Taylor Montgomery
- Caleb Surratt
5:35 a.m.*
- Chandler Phillips
- Harry Higgs
- Hamilton Coleman (a)
5:46 a.m.
- Ethan Fang (a)
- Jayden Schaper
- Jackson Suber
5:46 a.m.*
- Nathan Kimsey
- Jackson Herrington (a)
- Cooper Dossey
5:57 a.m.
- Chase Kyes (a)
- Matthew Jordan
- Alejandro Tosti
5:57 a.m.*
- Peter Uihlein
- Eric Lee (a)
- Samuel Stevens
6:08 a.m.
- Carl Yuan
- Brandon Wu
- Jimmy Stanger
6:08 a.m.*
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Ben Silverman
- Emiliano Grillo
6:19 a.m.
- Padraig Harrington
- Miles Russell (a)
- Cameron Smith
6:19 a.m.*
- Patrick Rodgers
- Keith Mitchell
- Graeme McDowell
6:30 a.m.
- Brooks Koepka
- Cameron Young
- Chris Gotterup
6:30 a.m.*
- Sungjae Im
- Lucas Herbert
- Kristoffer Reitan
6:41 a.m.
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
6:41 a.m.*
- Sam Burns
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Si Woo Kim
6:52 a.m.
- Patrick Reed
- Andrew Novak
- Kurt Kitayama
6:52 a.m.*
- Rory McIlroy
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tommy Fleetwood
7:03 a.m.
- Harris English
- Adam Scott
- Nick Taylor
7:03 a.m.*
- Alex Noren
- Maverick McNealy
- Sepp Straka
7:14 a.m.
- Mason Howell (a)
- Scottie Scheffler
- J.J. Spaun
7:14 a.m.*
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Jacob Bridgeman
7:25 a.m.
- Sahith Theegala
- Jackson Koivun (a)
- Michael Kim
7:25 a.m.*
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Tom Kim
- Benjamin James
7:36 a.m.
- J.B. Holmes
- Filippo Celli
- Jackson Ormond (a)
7:36 a.m.*
- Brandon Holtz (a)
- Ryuichi Oiwa
- Dylan Wu
7:47 a.m.
- Jake Peacock
- Vaughn Harber (a)
- Kaito Onishi
7:47 a.m.*
- Greyson Leach
- Logan Reilly (a)
- Robbie Higgins
11:30 a.m.
- Niklas Norgaard
- Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
11:30 a.m.*
- William Mouw
- Ryder Cowan (a)
- Hennie Du Plessis
11:41 a.m.
- Laurie Canter
- John Parry
- Bryan Lee (a)
11:41 a.m.*
- Adrien Saddier
- Jackson Van Paris
- Ugo Coussaud
11:52 a.m.
- Chris Kirk
- Max McGreevy
- Jake Knapp
11:52 a.m.*
- Neal Shipley
- Matthias Schmid
- Bud Cauley
12:03 p.m.
- Harry Hall
- Michael Brennan
- Andrew Putnam
12:03 p.m.*
- Pierceson Coody
- Zac Blair
- Kevin Roy
12:14 p.m.
- Davis Thompson
- Preston Stout (a)
- David Puig
12:14 p.m.*
- Aaron Rai
- Collin Morikawa
- Jason Day
12:25 p.m.
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Corey Conners
- Ryan Fox
12:25 p.m.*
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
12:36 p.m.
- Ryan Gerard
- Russell Henley
- Ben Griffin
12:36 p.m.*
- Dustin Johnson
- Wyndham Clark
- Gary Woodland
12:47 p.m.
- Justin Thomas
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Xander Schauffele
12:47 p.m.*
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Smalley
- Shane Lowry
12:58 p.m.
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Robert MacIntyre
12:58 p.m.*
- Akshay Bhatia
- Carlos Ortiz
- Min Woo Lee
1:09 p.m.
- J.T. Poston
- Patrick Cantlay
- Billy Horschel
1:09 p.m.*
- Justin Rose
- Jordan Spieth
- Jon Rahm
1:20 p.m.
- Arni Sveinsson (a)
- Taihei Sato
- Marcelo Rozo
1:20 p.m.*
- Ben Kohles
- Johnny Keefer
- Matt McCarty
1:31 p.m.
- Nick Hardy
- Cole Hammer
- Jack Schoenberger
1:31 p.m.*
- Angel Hidalgo
- Mateo Pulcini (a)
- Spencer Tibbits
1:42 p.m.
- Marek Fleming (a)
- TK Kim
- Giuseppe Puebla (a)
1:42 p.m.*
- Matthew Robles (a)
- Jake Sollon
- Manav Shah
More U.S. Open from Sports Illustrated
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt