The 126th U.S. Open can’t start soon enough.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is ready to put on another banger of a show, the winds have already been whipping during the practice rounds and the best players in the world are just about ready to tee it up and chase what is usually the hardest major championship to win.

While we have to wait a little bit more for the tournament to begin, on Tuesday morning the tee times for the first two rounds were released, giving us something to get even more get excited about.

Lets take a look at the seven spiciest pairings.

7:30 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

Koepka holds the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in 2018. | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Three bombers will go out early Thursday morning, and they will give us an early read on how the course is going to play this week. Koepka knows Shinnecock very well, as he won it the last time the legendary course hosted the championship in 2018. He finished one-over par, which might be the winning score this year if the winds blow as they are expected to. Young got the biggest victory of his career in March when he took home the Players Championship in dramatic fashion. Then there’s Gotterup, who hits the ball a country mile and started his year with wins in two of his first three events.

7:52 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood

This group features three guys who know each other really well and enjoy each other’s company. They’ve also played pivotal roles on Europe’s past two Ryder Cup teams that beat Team USA. McIlroy completed the career grand slam last year at the Masters and then backed that up with another win at Augusta in April. Åberg and Fleetwood are still looking for their first major championship wins and should have what it takes to contend this week. Fleetwood has good memories of Shinnecock, as he shot a 63 in the final round here in 2018.

8:14 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Mason Howell

Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has the chance to become just the seventh player in history to complete the career grand slam with a win at Shinnecock. J.J. Spaun is the defending U.S. Open champion, as he won it at Oakmont last year in dramatic fashion. Howell is an amateur who graduated from high school last month. He’s had quite a spring, as he played alongside McIlroy at the Masters in April and now gets to play with Scheffler and Spaun in the U.S. Open. What a run for the kid.

1:14 p.m./7:19 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Rai is coming off the biggest win of his life at the PGA Championship, where he shot a stunning 65 in the final round to claim his first major. Now he will have a little more pressure and a lot more eyes on him at Shinnecock, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to all of that. Morikawa has won two majors so far in his career and would love nothing more than to win his first U.S. Open. Day is the veteran of the group and is looking to win his second major.

1:25 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

All eyes will be on DeChambeau, who has won two U.S. Opens in his career. This year, however, he has been dreadful at the majors, missing the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship. This is a huge week for the LIV Golf star and he can’t afford to miss the cut. Fitzpatrick knows what it takes to win the U.S. Open, as he hoisted the trophy at The Country Club in 2022. Hovland hasn’t won a major yet and you never know what you’re going to get from him week-to-week but he has the game to be a factor. He finished third last year at Oakmont.

1:47 p.m./7:52 a.m. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

This is a fun group consisting of three guys who have all won major championships, but none of them have won a U.S. Open. Yet. Thomas is always a fan-favorite when he tees it up. Schauffele lives to compete on the biggest stages. And Matsuyama has what it takes to be there on a Sunday at a major.

2:09 p.m./8:14 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm

All three of these players have won the U.S. Open before and they should be an electric group to watch the first two days at Shinnecock. Spieth alone makes any group he’s playing in must-see TV. Rahm had struggled a bit in majors recently but then finished T2 at the PGA Championship last month and seems ready to be back in contention again this week. Rose continues to play great golf at the age of 45, as he won at Torrey Pines earlier this year and finished T3 at the Masters. Get your popcorn ready for this group.

2026 U.S. Open tee times—first round

* = 10th tee start | (a) = amateur | all times ET

5:35 a.m.

James Nicholas

Taylor Montgomery

Caleb Surratt

5:35 a.m.*

Chandler Phillips

Harry Higgs

Hamilton Coleman (a)

5:46 a.m.

Ethan Fang (a)

Jayden Schaper

Jackson Suber

5:46 a.m.*

Nathan Kimsey

Jackson Herrington (a)

Cooper Dossey

5:57 a.m.

Chase Kyes (a)

Matthew Jordan

Alejandro Tosti

5:57 a.m.*

Peter Uihlein

Eric Lee (a)

Samuel Stevens

6:08 a.m.

Carl Yuan

Brandon Wu

Jimmy Stanger

6:08 a.m.*

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Ben Silverman

Emiliano Grillo

6:19 a.m.

Padraig Harrington

Miles Russell (a)

Cameron Smith

6:19 a.m.*

Patrick Rodgers

Keith Mitchell

Graeme McDowell

6:30 a.m.

Brooks Koepka

Cameron Young

Chris Gotterup

6:30 a.m.*

Sungjae Im

Lucas Herbert

Kristoffer Reitan

6:41 a.m.

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

6:41 a.m.*

Sam Burns

Tyrrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

6:52 a.m.

Patrick Reed

Andrew Novak

Kurt Kitayama

6:52 a.m.*

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

7:03 a.m.

Harris English

Adam Scott

Nick Taylor

7:03 a.m.*

Alex Noren

Maverick McNealy

Sepp Straka

7:14 a.m.

Mason Howell (a)

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

7:14 a.m.*

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Jacob Bridgeman

7:25 a.m.

Sahith Theegala

Jackson Koivun (a)

Michael Kim

7:25 a.m.*

Alex Fitzpatrick

Tom Kim

Benjamin James

7:36 a.m.

J.B. Holmes

Filippo Celli

Jackson Ormond (a)

7:36 a.m.*

Brandon Holtz (a)

Ryuichi Oiwa

Dylan Wu

7:47 a.m.

Jake Peacock

Vaughn Harber (a)

Kaito Onishi

7:47 a.m.*

Greyson Leach

Logan Reilly (a)

Robbie Higgins

11:30 a.m.

Niklas Norgaard

Rocco Paolo Repetto Taylor

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

11:30 a.m.*

William Mouw

Ryder Cowan (a)

Hennie Du Plessis

11:41 a.m.

Laurie Canter

John Parry

Bryan Lee (a)

11:41 a.m.*

Adrien Saddier

Jackson Van Paris

Ugo Coussaud

11:52 a.m.

Chris Kirk

Max McGreevy

Jake Knapp

11:52 a.m.*

Neal Shipley

Matthias Schmid

Bud Cauley

12:03 p.m.

Harry Hall

Michael Brennan

Andrew Putnam

12:03 p.m.*

Pierceson Coody

Zac Blair

Kevin Roy

12:14 p.m.

Davis Thompson

Preston Stout (a)

David Puig

12:14 p.m.*

Aaron Rai

Collin Morikawa

Jason Day

12:25 p.m.

Ryo Hisatsune

Corey Conners

Ryan Fox

12:25 p.m.*

Bryson DeChambeau

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

12:36 p.m.

Ryan Gerard

Russell Henley

Ben Griffin

12:36 p.m.*

Dustin Johnson

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

12:47 p.m.

Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama

Xander Schauffele

12:47 p.m.*

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Smalley

Shane Lowry

12:58 p.m.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolas Echavarria

Robert MacIntyre

12:58 p.m.*

Akshay Bhatia

Carlos Ortiz

Min Woo Lee

1:09 p.m.

J.T. Poston

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

1:09 p.m.*

Justin Rose

Jordan Spieth

Jon Rahm

1:20 p.m.

Arni Sveinsson (a)

Taihei Sato

Marcelo Rozo

1:20 p.m.*

Ben Kohles

Johnny Keefer

Matt McCarty

1:31 p.m.

Nick Hardy

Cole Hammer

Jack Schoenberger

1:31 p.m.*

Angel Hidalgo

Mateo Pulcini (a)

Spencer Tibbits

1:42 p.m.

Marek Fleming (a)

TK Kim

Giuseppe Puebla (a)

1:42 p.m.*

Matthew Robles (a)

Jake Sollon

Manav Shah

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