‘We Want Carnage’ Scenes From the U.S. Open’s Best Holes at Shinnecock 

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – It’s 7:05 A.M. ET. A tight fog envelopes Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Three men hang over a metal guard rail on the southern side of the 12th grandstand. They’re hoping to see approach shots to the devilish 10th green.

“I want carnage,” one man says to no one in particular.

A USGA official blows an airhorn. A scoreboard across from us reports play is suspended due to “non-dangerous conditions." Mutters and eye rolls. Grumbles and groans. A Shinnecock member in the crowd says they play in these types of conditions.

At least three people yell, "come on!"

These fans arrived at 6:15 A.M. The first tee shot came 20 minutes later. They got carnage in that first group out—a Harry Higgs wedge from 97 yards that landed nearly pin high and zipped off the front, settling in a valley some 30 feet below the green and only 40 yards from where Higgs initially hit.

Cackling laughter from a bearded fellow in navy golf hat.

“I’m feeling good about my game.”

15 minutes later, the horn. A sound no golfer wants to hear.

In the two hours that follow, the winds calm. What can move this horrible gloom if not the wind? They forecasted 30-MPH winds. At that moment, it was no more than 10 MPH.

We wait. No one sits. The seats are theirs. The armrest with a view of approach shots on 10 and 11 and the tee shot on 12 are secured. Sitting feels like admitting defeat to Mother Nature. They hold strong.

Suddenly, a strong gust. Then, more sustained wind. A white golf hat flies across the stands. My anemometer (a fancy way of saying something that measures wind speed and velocity) whizzes to life. We hit 20 MPH. As if knowing the time is now, the dense air disperses. It’s time to play golf again.

It’s 9:05 A.M.

Shinnecock's best

The 10th and 11th holes at Shinnecock Hills are perhaps the best on the course. This viewing spot, hugging the rail of what is dubbed the 12th grandstand, is perhaps the best on the course. We’re all the way at the top, eye level with players shots into the Par-3, 11th hole and about 20 feet above the 10th green. You must get here early to secure these seats.

The 10th hole is a 415-yard par-4 named Eastward Ho, also the name of a famous golf course in Massachusetts. It’s a blind tee shot. Players can lay up at the top of the hill and leave themselves around a 180-yard approach or hit driver and leave themselves with a short wedge, if they’re in the fairway, of course. Thick rough transforms into fescue a few yards off the fairway, which slopes right to left roughly 50 feet. At the bottom is the swale.

Higgs chooses the latter option. His overspun approach delights the fans. Rory McIlroy chooses the former. His 177-yard approach to the middle of the green is greeted with polite applause.

“That’s a great shot,” a woman in a wind jacket says.

Everyone nods in agreement. He’s 42 feet away from the hole.

Such is the scene watching 10. Players raise an approving thumb when a chip shot from their competitors at the bottom of the swale lands within 15 feet of the hole. These are professionals applauding a shot that leaves them with a 15-foot par putt. It's hard.

“I would lay up every time here.”

“Why?”

“I’d rather approach this green with less spin than a wedge.”

Everyone’s an expert. Everyone’s got an opinion. This is said after Rory’s shot. Hindsight is 20-20 for Higgs.

On the other side of the 10th green is a similar, but less severe, swale than the front. Keith Mitchell hits a chip shot that rolls back to his feet. He’s a PGA Tour winner.

The wind is with the players on the 11th. It’s the shortest hole at Shinnecock, 155 yards, but 30 feet above the tee box. Bunkers guard the front. A steep false front welcomes overcooked balls their way. Behind is a valley similar to 10. Everyone knows you can’t go long.

The first three players to play the 11th after the long morning delay go long. Two get up and down. Cooper Dorsey makes a gusty 8-footer for bogey.

“What a great hole. So fun to watch.”

Rory roars

The wind is steadily howling when McIlroy steps to the tee after two putting for par on 10. A drone overhead is angled at 45 degrees into the wind. It's trying to survive the wind just like the players. Every eye is glued on one person. McIlroy swings.

“That looks good.”

“It’s gotta get down!”

“Spin!”

The ball lands. One big hop. Activate spin. Confirmed. The ball nestles 11 feet from the hole.

“He’s so good at controlling the spin!”

The putt goes in the hole. Lawrence and Jason, two of the people who arrived early for this spot on the rail, stay in their spots a little longer. Lawrence asks to take a picture together. We all do. It’s 10:35 A.M.

These four hours will not be forgotten.

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