Scottie Scheffler Is Imagining a Storybook Ending to the U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – It’s easy to picture it if you try. Scottie Scheffler told me he will allow himself to do it as well. It’s natural.

Golden hour in Southampton, the sun casting its soft glow on the 18th green at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Meredith Scheffler holding new daughter Remy. Two-year-old Bennett nearby, ready to run to daddy. Scheffler stands over the putt. He makes it. The emotions pour out, tears of joy, and excitement and relief.

The career grand slam. Father’s Day. Scottie’s 30th birthday. And the U.S. Open trophy in his hands.

It feels so tangible, doesn’t it? All well within Scheffler’s reach after a third-round 69 that finally got him to red figures and within reach of at least pressuring leader Wyndham Clark. Passing him will be a challenge, no doubt. But it could happen. And then the floodgates will undoubtedly open for the world No. 1.

I asked Scheffler if he would allow himself to think about the emotional feeling he would have to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, complete the career grand slam, and celebrate with his son, daughter, wife and all his family on his 30th birthday and Father’s Day. Yes, was the response.

“I think it's appropriate to understand what's at stake,” Scheffler said. “I've worked really hard for a long time to have a chance to win golf tournaments and to win major championships. Yeah, I think understanding the moment and giving it your best shot I think is all part of the process.”

He continued, breaking character a bit to squeeze in a joke.

“Yeah, Father's Day, my birthday, I kind of lost a day there. You only get one day to celebrate (laughing). But yeah, like I said, we want to be in these positions. This is why we practice and play, to have the opportunity to win golf tournaments, and that's what tomorrow is.”

Scheffler is a 1-under par. He’s six strokes behind Clark, who continues to show poise as the wire-to-wire leader of this tournament so far. It will take a herculean round from Scheffler, and probably some miscues from Clark, to make that dream a reality.

But it feels possible. Even as Clark extends his lead on everyone.

“I have an opportunity to go out there and have a great round and give myself a chance to win the tournament,” Scheffler said. “Overall, proud of how we played on the back nine, and going into tomorrow, just continue to do what I need to do and try and execute.”

Scheffler had played indifferent golf most of this tournament. There were uncharacteristic misses. The putter wasn’t quite cooperating. He shot a 2-over 72 in the first round, leading to an emotional exchange with his lifelong swing coach, Randy Smith, during a range session afterward.

Then he shot 68 in the second round. Then he chipped in for a birdie on 14 in the third round to get to even par. Then the crowd roared.

“Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!”

Two more birdies and it felt like we were in business. He was 2-under, and only four behind Clark at that time. A Scheffler bogey on 17 and a missed three-footer for birdie on 18 stifled the belief. Only somewhat.

It’s still Scottie. It’s still Sunday at Shinnecock. Clark has played nearly flawless golf to this point. Scheffler still hasn’t played his best. What if that flips? What if the course continues to get tougher and Clark stumbles? Yes, Clark has won a U.S. Open, starring down Rory McIlroy on Sunday to win at LA Country Club in 2023. That doesn’t mean history will repeat itself.

Scheffler will be the fan favorite playing in the final group with Clark tomorrow. Clark isn’t the villain people paint him out to be, but he’ll undoubtedly be the antagonist for the fans in tomorrow’s story. What the final chapter unveils remains a mystery. But it’s easy to picture the storybook ending. Scottie Scheffler is.

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