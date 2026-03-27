Before His Crash and DUI Charge, Tiger Woods Took a Step Toward Playing a Surprise Event

Before news broke Friday that Tiger Woods had been involved in a car crash that led to his arrest on DUI charges, he quietly made news related to his golf career.

It wasn’t about the Masters that is two weeks away, where his decision to play has been the subject of considerable speculation.

It was a decision about this summer’s U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

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Woods, 50, met the registration deadline for the July 2-5 tournament. That doesn’t mean he will play it, but it was a procedural move he needed to make in order to have the opportunity if he chooses.

Although the United States Golf Association did not list him among a group of exempt players in the field, the governing body issued a statement to Sports Illustrated when asked if the 15-time major champion had entered the tournament.

“Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility, but will not make a decision about playing until a later date,” the statement said.

Woods has won nine USGA championships including three U.S. Opens, and has expressed interest in playing senior golf on PGA Tour Champions because the tour allows players to ride in golf carts.

But he’d be required to walk at the U.S. Senior Open—as well as the Senior PGA Championship and the Senior Open Championship—if he elects to play.

Woods has dealt with myriad injuries in recent years and has been recovering from October surgery to have a disk replacement in his back. It was believed to be his seventh back surgery. Earlier last year, he ruptured his Achilles and had surgery that kept him from competing all season.

In 2021, Woods suffered severe injuries in a one-car crash that severely impacted his lower right leg and still gives him problems walking today. He has not competed since the 2024 British Open and has played in only 11 official pro golf events since returning in 2022.

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