USGA New Rules System Set to Speed Up Pace of Play at Majors
Pace of play is an issue that has plagued golf for a long time.
Whether it’s a muni course round with your buddies or a stage as big as the U.S. Open pace of play matters. And for the pros this week at Shinnecock, getting rulings right fast can make a difference.
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The USGA and T-Mobile collaborated to introduce a new rules system that can be accessed directly on your phone. They pointed out that in the past, officials would have to go to physical huts on the course to review a ruling, no matter how far it was.
This can lead to long delays and holding up the tournament for players and fans.
Now, they anticipate that with this new system, officials will be able to give a ruling in real-time to continue play quickly.
But it’s not only important to get it fast, it’s important to get it right.
For example, at last year's 2025 U.S. Open, Sam Burns had a lead in the final day, before a ruling went wrong and he had to hit out of a puddle of water in the fairway.
Burns went on to lose the tournament to J.J. Spaun, and fans point to this incorrect ruling to this day whenever the topic comes up.
That’s the difference between winning a major and not, and it falls in the hands of human error making an incorrect decision.
To hear more about T-Mobile and USGA’s collaboration to improve rulings at majors, watch this clip from the Dan Evans Show.
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Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.