Liverpool vs. Leeds United: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Leeds United go head-to-head in a preseason friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday.

Both sides have already spent time on American soil, each facing Championship outfit Wrexham and fellow Premier League club Sunderland, although their preparations have taken very different paths.

Liverpool are enjoying a perfect start to preseason, defeating Sunderland 4–2 before edging past Wrexham 1–0. As a result, new manager Andoni Iraola remains unbeaten during his early days in charge of the Reds.

Leeds, meanwhile, began their tour with a 3–2 defeat to Wrexham, with Sam Smith scoring a late winner for the Welsh side. They responded in their next outing by beating Sunderland 1–0 thanks to a goal from Lukas Nmecha.

In the grand scheme of things, preseason results rarely carry much weight beyond building fitness, confidence and chemistry; however, when Liverpool and Leeds meet, there is usually an added edge. The two clubs share a long and complicated rivalry dating back to the 1960s, meaning supporters in Chicago could be treated to more than just the average friendly—they could witness a highly competitive contest between two historic English sides.

Liverpool vs. Leeds Score Prediction

Liverpool to Edge Close Encounter

Andoni Iraola took charge of Liverpool in the summer. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Preseason predictions are always difficult to make with any real certainty. Teams frequently rotate heavily, experiment with different systems and give opportunities to younger players, meaning results can often be unpredictable and not always reflective of what lies ahead.

That said, Liverpool enter this matchup as the favorites. Their stronger preseason form against the same opponents, superior squad depth and overall quality, combined with their recent dominance in this fixture, all point toward another positive result for the Reds.

Leeds have defeated Liverpool just once since April 2001, with the majority of meetings ending in the Reds’ favor. However, their two Premier League clashes last season—an entertaining 3–3 draw followed by a goalless stalemate—show that this rivalry can still produce tight contests.

Even so, Liverpool’s quality should prove the difference, and Adoni Iraola’s side are expected to come away with the victory.

Liverpool’s Youthful Revolution: Iraola has given Liverpool’s youngsters plenty of opportunities this preseason, and they have taken them. Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha, Luke Chambers and Kieran Morrison have all impressed, showing they could play a genuine role moving forward.

Iraola has given Liverpool’s youngsters plenty of opportunities this preseason, and they have taken them. Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha, Luke Chambers and Kieran Morrison have all impressed, showing they could play a genuine role moving forward. Leeds’ Not-So-Secret Weapon: Leeds’ summer signing Harry Wilson arrives after a brilliant season with Fulham. Having come through Liverpool’s academy but never truly getting his chance at Anfield, the Welshman and his magical left foot will be eager to prove a point.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Leeds

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

How Liverpool could line up vs. Leeds. | FotMob

Just as he did against Sunderland and Wrexham, Iraola is likely to continue trusting Liverpool’s youngsters, at least from the start against Leeds.

That could see Ngumoha and Morrison feature in the final third, alongside Harvey Elliott, whose preseason involvement suggests he may be a genuine part of the Spaniard’s long-term plans.

On defense, Joe Gomez’s injury means Chambers and Ifeanyi Ndukwe are likely to continue as the center-back pairing, with the more experienced Kostas Tsimikas and Jermaine Frimpong providing support from the flanks.

In goal, expect Giorgi Mamardashvili to get the start.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Ndukwe, Chambers, Tsimikas; Nyoni, Szoboszlai; Morrison, Elliott, Ngumoha; Chiesa.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Leeds will likely rely on their established stars. | FotMob

Unlike Liverpool, Leeds have relied more heavily on their established first team players and summer signings during preseason, with only a handful of academy talents featuring regularly.

That approach is unlikely to change against Liverpool, who represent their toughest test so far.

In defense, injuries to Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw could see Tarik Muharemović and young Alfie Cresswell step into a back three, with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson providing width as wingbacks.

In midfield, Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka are expected to start, while the front three could feature Callum Mills, Harry Wilson and Joël Piroe, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin an injury doubt.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Cairns; Rodon, Muharemović, Cresswell; Bogle, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Mills; Piroe.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Leeds Kick Off?

Location: Chicago, United States

Chicago, United States Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Sunday, Aug. 2 Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. BST

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom LFCTV

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