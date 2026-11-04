Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 4, 2026)

The Arizona high school football regular season is approaching the finish line, and the race for postseason positioning is heating up. With several heavyweight matchups on the Week 11 schedule, the final weekend could have a significant impact on the playoff picture and the High School On SI Arizona Top 25 State Rankings.

For the second consecutive week, Liberty holds the No. 1 spot after rolling past O'Connor 49-16. But the Lions face one of their toughest challenges of the season when they take on No. 4 Centennial in a showdown between two 8-1 teams. The Coyotes have been dominant since their loss to Chandler, outscoring their last two opponents 94-7.

That isn't the only top-five clash on the schedule.

No. 2 Chandler and No. 3 Hamilton will renew their rivalry in another matchup of 8-1 powerhouses. Both teams are coming off shutout victories, with Chandler blanking Pinnacle 40-0 and Hamilton dismantling Cactus Canyon 50-0. With playoff positioning and bragging rights at stake, the showdown could be one of the biggest games of the Arizona regular season.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Basha has a rivalry game of its own, hosting No. 9 Perry in the Battle of Val Vista. The Bears are coming off an impressive 35-0 road victory over Salpointe Catholic, while Perry enters with momentum after defeating Mesa 45-14.

Few teams have been more explosive offensively than No. 6 Higley. The Knights have scored at least 45 points in five consecutive games and will look to keep that streak alive against No. 12 Brophy College Prep.

While those programs prepare for one final regular-season test, others have already turned their attention to the postseason. No. 7 Desert Mountain finished 8-1, while No. 8 ALA-Gilbert North completed a perfect 10-0 regular season. Both now await their playoff assignments.

Further down the rankings, No. 19 Benjamin Franklin is also unbeaten at 10-0 and preparing for its Class 3A playoff opener against Coolidge. McClintock, meanwhile, enters the Top 25 at No. 24 despite a loss to Sunnyslope and will face No. 25 Chaparral in the Class 5A playoffs.

With three top-10 matchups featuring six of the state's highest-ranked teams, Week 11 promises to deliver plenty of drama. The results could reshape the top of the rankings just as Arizona's biggest programs begin their pursuit of state championships.

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 11:

1. Liberty (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions hold on to their No. 1 spot for a second week after a commanding 49-16 victory over O’Connor.

Liberty RB Gavin Lombardi punched in three touchdowns as the red and black rolled on the road.

Next up, a big finale, taking on a top-five team in Centennial in Week 11.

2. Chandler (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Smooth sailing for the Wolves, continuing their stride at the right time.

A 40-0 shutout over Pinnacle gives Chandler momentum heading into what is arguably the Game of the Week in Week 11: Chandler vs. Hamilton.

3. Hamilton (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

A quick 50-0 tune-up game for the Huskies in a win over Cactus Canyon.

Hamilton QB Jax Sculley tossed three touchdowns on a perfect six-for-six night with 111 passing yards, before being pulled in the blowout.

The Huskies can avenge losing their No. 1 spot with a big win in Week 11, hosting Chandler.

4. Centennial (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Centennial took a 51-7 win over Boulder Creek in Week 10, prepping themselves for a big tilt this weekend.

After their loss to Chandler, the Coyotes have won the past two games by a combined score of 94-7.

They will take on Liberty in Week 11.

5. Basha (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Trip down south? No problem.

Basha handled business at Salpointe Catholic, 35-0, as QB Jake Rogers tossed four touchdowns on the night.

Next up: the Battle of Val Vista. Basha will host rival Perry in Week 11.

6. Higley (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Higley’s offense cannot be stopped, pulling away from Williams Field on the road, 46-21.

This marks the Knights’ fifth-straight game of scoring 45 points or more. They will look to try to continue the trend at Brophy College Prep in Week 11.

7. Desert Mountain (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Desert Mountain has already closed their regular season, ending on a high note with a 24-15 victory over Horizon.

Now, they wait. Their potential playoff matchup is likely set for 11/13.

8. ALA-Gilbert North (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

Double digits! The Eagles take down Mountain Pointe to stay perfect.

Gilbert North RB Weston Powell rushed for over 100 yards and two scores, as the Eagles’ defense held their opponent to seven points or less for the second straight week.

Their season is also now wrapped up, as they will wait for their playoff matchup to be announced.

9. Perry (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Perry looked confident in the handling of Mesa High, winning 45-14 over the Jackrabbits.

QB Kael Snyder tossed four touchdowns, along with RB Talen Frazier taking two scores himself.

The Pumas will need to carry this confidence into Week 11, looking to pull off a big upset against rival Basha.

10. Pinnacle (6-3)

Previous rank: No. 7

The Pioneers’ “upset hungry” slogan has now worn off.

After defeating Basha and playing Hamilton close, Pinnacle struggled against Chandler in a 40-0 loss.

The good news: they have Week 11 to rewrite their wrongs, traveling to Boulder Creek.

11. Mountain View (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Desert Ridge, 58-0

Next: vs. Highland

12. Brophy College Prep (5-3)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Saguaro, 29-6

Next: vs. Higley

13. Red Mountain (6-3)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Highland, 27-14

Next: at ALA-Queen Creek

14. Desert Edge (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Millennium, 30-23

Next: N/A

15. Horizon (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: N/A

Next: N/A

16. Notre Dame Prep (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week:N/A

Next: N/A

17. O'Connor (5-4)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Loss to Liberty, 49-16

Next: at Mountain Ridge

18. Williams Field (5-4)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Loss to Higley, 46-21

Next: at Mesa

19. Benjamin Franklin (10-0)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Defeated PRCA, 27-21

Next: vs. Coolidge (3A Playoffs)

20. Marana (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Vista Grande, 57-0

Next: vs. Sunnyslope

21. Queen Creek (5-4)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated ALA-Queen Creek, 12-7

Next: vs. Casteel

22. Highland (4-5)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Loss to Red Mountain, 27-14

Next: at Mountain View

23. Mesa (4-5)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Loss to Perry, 45-14

Next: vs. Williams Field

24. McClintock (7-3)

Previous rank: N/A

Last week: Loss to Sunnyslope, 32-17

Next: vs. Chaparral (5A Playoffs)

25. Chaparral (5-4)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: N/A

Next: vs. McClintock (5A Playoffs)