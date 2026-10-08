Notre Dame Prep vs. Chaparral Live Stream: How to Watch Arizona High School Football Tonight

Notre Dame Prep has momentum on its side as the Saints travel across Scottsdale to face Chaparral in an Arizona high school football showdown Thursday night.

The Saints enter 5-1 and ranked No. 12 in the latest High School On SI Arizona Top 25 State Rankings. They jumped six positions after defeating previously unbeaten Horizon 24-3 last Friday.

Chaparral enters 4-2 and has an opportunity to slow one of Arizona's hottest teams in a matchup that could have important implications in the region race.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, with the NFHS Network carrying a live broadcast through Epic Sports Network.

How to Watch Notre Dame Prep vs. Chaparral

What: No. 12 Notre Dame Prep Saints at Chaparral Firebirds

When: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. Arizona time (9:30 p.m. ET) — NFHS broadcast listing

Where: Chaparral High School, Scottsdale, Arizona

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Notre Dame Prep vs. Chaparral on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Notre Dame Prep Coming Off Statement Victory

Notre Dame Prep entered last week's matchup against Horizon looking to establish itself as one of Arizona's legitimate contenders.

The Saints accomplished that with a convincing 24-3 victory.

Horizon entered undefeated and ranked No. 9 in the state, but Notre Dame Prep controlled the matchup and handed the Huskies their first loss.

The result moved Notre Dame Prep from No. 18 to No. 12 in High School On SI's latest Arizona rankings.

The Saints have won four consecutive games since suffering their only defeat, a 46-7 loss to Desert Edge.

During that stretch, Notre Dame Prep has defeated Gilbert 59-14, Campo Verde 33-10 and Horizon 24-3, demonstrating an ability to win both high-scoring games and defensive battles.

Chaparral Gets a Home Opportunity

Chaparral enters Thursday with a 4-2 record and an opportunity to make a significant statement against a ranked opponent.

The Firebirds will have home-field advantage and the challenge of slowing a Notre Dame Prep team that has become increasingly confident over the past month.

For Chaparral, a victory would provide a major boost heading into the second half of the season.

The matchup also gives the Firebirds a chance to establish themselves against a team that just defeated one of Arizona's previously unbeaten programs.

Saints Trying to Keep Climbing

Notre Dame Prep's rise in the rankings has been one of Arizona's more interesting developments.

A team that was No. 18 a week ago is now No. 12 and has an opportunity to strengthen its position with another road victory.

Chaparral would like nothing more than to interrupt that climb.

With region competition intensifying across Arizona, Thursday's matchup offers both teams an opportunity to improve their postseason positioning.

High School On SI will continue covering Arizona high school football throughout the season, including rankings, scores and top performances.