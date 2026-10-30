Mountain Home at Van Buren Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

An Arkansas high school football showdown featuring two teams undefeated in its Class 6A conference meet up on Friday.

Mountain Home travels to take on Van Buren in a game that will decide the 6A-West championship, with both teams sporting 5-0 records in league play.

Both teams are also 7-1 overall on the season. In addition, the Bombers and Pointers are ranked in the latest High School On SI Arkansas Top 25, with Mountain Home coming in at No. 22 and Van Buren at No. 24.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Van Buren.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

MOUNTAIN HOME 0, VAN BUREN 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Blakemore Field in Van Buren, a 6A-West showdown between two teams tied for the league lead collide, as Mountain Home takes on the Pointers.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN HOME

The Bombers have reeled off seven straight wins since dropping their season opener to Farmington. They have allowed 84 points all season.

Last week, in another conference showdown pitting teams which were undefeated in league play, Mountain Home posted a dominating 45-14 win against Lake Hamilton, the second straight week the Bombers have scored at least 40 points. In last week’s win, sophomore quarterback Conner Gentry threw for 193 yards and three TDs.

ABOUT VAN BUREN

The Pointers suffered their only loss in their third game, to Greenbrier. Since then, they have won five straight games, all in the 6A-West, while holding their opponents to a total of 75 points.

Last week, the Pointers blanked Little Rock Southwest, 38-0, although they were without four offensive starters due to injury. But those players are expected to be back in the lineup on Friday.