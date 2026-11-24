Postseason action in Arkansas high school football has definitely heated up.

Several classifications are now into the semifinal round while others are in the quarterfinal phase. There were players, especially on the offensive side of the ball, that made a huge impact in ensuring their respective teams get to play on Thanksgiving weekend.

One such player set a single-game school record by rushing for 375 yards. Another is a quarterback who made a game-changing play in the final quarter not with his arm but with his feet. But of course, there were impact players on defense and on special teams, including a kicker who sent his team into the semifinal round with a walk-off field goal.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 12 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Cayden Burch of Bismarck. The junior quarterback/defensive back completed 8-of-10 passes for 123 yards and three TDs, rushed for 186 yards on 10 carries and two TDs, and also returned an interception 49 yards for another score in the Lions’ 59-21 win against Paris in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Marcus Barnes Jr., Little Rock Parkview

Barnes, a senior running back, rushed for 113 yards on seven carries and two TDs - one an 83-yard sprint to the house - in the Patriots’ 34-3 win against Harrison in the 5A quarterfinals.

Boaz Benson, Baptist Prep

Benson, a senior defensive lineman, recorded 24 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, along with a sack, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ 36-16 win against Mineral Springs in the 2A quarterfinals.

Caden Burnett, Sylvan Hills

Burnett, a junior quarterback, was 11-of-17 passing for 125 yards and a TD while adding two rushing scores as the Bears rallied in the second half to upend Van Buren, 41-38, in the 6A quarterfinals.

Cooper Buss, Fountain Lake

The Cobras’ quarterback completed 20-of-28 passes for 285 yards and two TDs while adding 169 yards rushing and four scores in his team’s 65-43 win at Lonoke in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Austin Christy, Highland

A senior quarterback, Christy completed 18-of-29 passes for 344 yards and three TDs to lift the Rebels past Gravette, 48-44, in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Cole Creighton, Shiloh Christian

The Saints’ quarterback was 21-of-29 passing for 156 yards while adding 112 yards rushing, including an 85-yard TD in the fourth quarter that turned out to be the game-winning score in the Saints’ 21-17 win against Rogers in the 7A quarterfinals.

Easton Fox, Ozark

Fox, a senior running back/linebacker, rushed for 149 yards on 27 carries and four TDs while adding eight tackles on defense in the Hillbillies’ 50-23 win against Warren in the 4A quarterfinals.

Gage Hood, Glen Rose

A junior quarterback/defensive back, Hood completed 6-of-9 passes for 176 yards and two TDs while rushing for 91 yards on 16 carries and another score in the Beavers’ 21-14 win against Charleston in the second round of the 3A playoffs. He also had three tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.

Lexx Latham, Rivercrest

The junior ran for 129 yards on 21 carries and a TD, caught two passes for 43 yards, recorded 223 all-purpose yards and had five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on defense in the Colts’ 21-6 win against West Helena in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Clayton Martinez, Bismarck

Martinez, a junior running back, ran for 133 yards on 19 carries with two TDs as well as scoring the game-winning two-point conversion with two minutes left in the Lions’ 52-50 3A quarterfinal win at defending champion Mansfield.

Brice Owens, Springdale Har-Ber

Owens, a senior quarterback, was 15-of-30 passing for 266 yards and two TDs while adding a rushing TD in the Wildcats’ 27-23 win at North Little Rock in the 7A quarterfinals.

Charles Petty, Pulaski Robinson

Petty, a senior running back, had 176 yards and three TDs on 18 carries as the Senators stayed unbeaten after a 35-13 win against Hot Springs Lakeside in the 5A quarterfinals.

Stephen Schafer, Bentonville

Schafer set a single-game program record with 375 yards, doing so on 27 carries, along with scoring five TDs along with catching three passes for 53 yards and another score in the Tigers’ 44-30 win against Little Rock Christian in the 7A quarterfinals.

VJ Warren, Bentonville West

Warren carried the ball 25 times and produced 181 yards and two TDs as the Wolverines rolled past Conway, 34-10, in the 7A quarterfinals.

Gabe Wilbur, Benton

The Panthers’ placekicker booted three field goals, including a 28-yarder as time expired to lift Benton past Jonesboro, 30-28, in the 6A quarterfinals. He also made field goals covering 27 and 35 yards.