North Crowley vs. Duncanville Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football Blockbuster.

North Crowley enters 3-0 and rated as under consideration in the current High School On SI national rankings after another impressive start.

Duncanville's record looks much different at 1-2, but the Panthers have played a demanding non-district schedule and remain one of Texas' most recognizable programs.

Now the records become secondary.

Friday marks the start of District 11-6A play, giving North Crowley and Duncanville an immediate matchup with significant postseason implications.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Duncanville, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch North Crowley vs. Duncanville

What: North Crowley Panthers at Duncanville Panthers

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Duncanville, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: North Crowley vs. Duncanville on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

North Crowley Enters 3-0

North Crowley has carried its winning ways into another season.

The Panthers improved to 3-0 last week with a 41-20 victory over Summer Creek, another highly regarded Texas program.

North Crowley enters Friday ranked No. 2 in Texas Class 6A by MaxPreps and No. 20 nationally.

Quarterback Jacob Torres directs an offense that also features running back Kiante Ingram and 6-foot-4 receiver Damarion Mays.

North Crowley's defense has playmakers of its own, including cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. and safety Elijajuan Houston.

The Panthers now get their biggest test of the season against a Duncanville program that has spent much of the past several years among the nation's elite.

Duncanville Looks to Reset in District Play

Duncanville's 1-2 start is unfamiliar, but the Panthers haven't avoided difficult competition.

Last week brought a 36-7 loss to DeSoto.

That result followed another challenging opening stretch and leaves Duncanville in the unusual position of carrying a losing record into district play.

Quarterback Maximus The Great Denson leads the offense, with running back Brayden Arnold and receiver Trenton Yancey among Duncanville's other players to watch.

Defensively, tackle Byron Thompson and linebacker Gatlon Cryer will be important against a North Crowley offense averaging more than 40 points per game.

The larger point for Duncanville is that the district season provides a fresh start.

A victory over North Crowley would change the conversation immediately.

District Race Starts With Major Test

There isn't much time for either team to ease into district competition.

North Crowley arrives unbeaten and nationally ranked.

Duncanville is at home, talented and looking to respond after a difficult non-district stretch.

That combination makes Friday's matchup far more compelling than the teams' records alone might suggest.

North Crowley can strengthen its position as one of Texas' top teams. Duncanville can remind the state why it remains dangerous despite the 1-2 start.

High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season.