LeBron James' Honest Statement After Historic Lakers' Loss to Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been on a surprising hot streak to end the NBA regular season, winning seven out of their last nine games.
Their most recent win was over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, taking them down by 31 points in a shootout. Lakers star LeBron James returned from a seven-game absence on Saturday and was not a fan of the way his team played in his first game back.
James finished the contest with 17 points while Luka Doncic put the team on his back, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. James shared his opinion on the game, including a very candid statement about the defense they played.
"We didn't play good defense," James said. "We gave them points in the paint, we gave them fast break points, and we gave them threes. So, can't give everything for sure."
The Lakers have a huge game on Monday as they look to get back on the right track after losing their last two games. They will play the Orlando Magic, which is a favorable matchup for the star-studded Lakers.
"Every game is huge for sure, we gotta recoup... I know on Monday we gotta play better basketball than we did today," James stated.
James is hopeful they can get their revenge on the Bulls when they matchup once again on Thursday.
"That happens from time to time obviously," James said. "We gotta do a better job. We see these guys next week, so we should be well-equipped for what they bring to the table... Just gotta regroup and be a lot better on Monday for sure."
James has been a big reason for the Lakers' success after averaging 24.9 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds with 52/38/76 shooting splits. The talented forward is in the closing stretch of his career but is still expected to help them make a push in the NBA Playoffs.
