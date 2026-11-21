The 2026 California high school football season continued with another big Friday night of action on November 20, and High School On SI has final scores from across the Golden State.

Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, November 20, 2026.

California High School Football Final Scores - November 20

Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27

Alhambra 41, Stuart Hall 27

Analy 56, Miramonte 10

Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26

Artesia 35, Carter 20

Banning 28, Kennedy 21

Bakersfield Christian 21, Garces Memorial 14

Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10

Biggs 14, Los Molinos 12

Bishop O'Dowd 28, James Logan 27

Boron 30, Granite Hills 20

Buchanan 31, Bakersfield 14

Calaveras 27, River Islands 18

California 45, Vintage 20

Chico 35, Las Plumas 0

Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17

Crescenta Valley 36, South 6

De La Salle 47, Cardinal Newman 14

Del Oro 42, St. Mary's 0

Destiny Christian Academy 35, Oakdale 14

Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13

Downey 10, Chino Hills 9

East Nicolaus 20, Durham 14

Escalon 43, Sutter 20

Faith Baptist 54, Calvary Baptist 8

Folsom 70, Edison 46

Foothill 38, Reedley 14

Foothill 17, St. Francis 14

Foresthill 58, Encina 6

Golden Sierra 29, Linden 16

Hamilton 20, Venice 7

Hayfork 26, Plumas Charter 12

Hilmar 34, Sonora 19

Hoover 30, Mt. Carmel 10

Immanuel 42, Nipomo 7

JW North 50, West Covina 49

Kelseyville 28, St. Helena 12

King/Drew 35, Carson 14

Kingsburg 15, Centennial 10

La Habra 14, Quartz Hill 7

Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10

Lancaster Baptist 36, Southlands Christian 21

Lassen 20, Gridley 15

Liberty Ranch 51, Ripon Christian 20

Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14

Mammoth 30, Immanuel Christian 14

Marquez 20, Jefferson 6

McLane 25, Wasco 7

Mira Loma 28, Valley 27

Morse 14, Olympian 13

Northgate 41, Campolindo 28

Oak Ridge 28, Grant 26

Oceanside 41, Rancho Bernardo 3

Orland 28, West Valley 26

Orosi 35, East Bakersfield 28

Palos Verdes 62, Pacifica 38

Paramount 27, La Mirada 24

Patterson 28, East Union 21

Rancho Verde 45, Santiago 0

Redding Christian 50, Maxwell 0

Redwood 17, Tulare Western 14

Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14

Ripon 41, Lincoln 40

Rocklin 28, Central Catholic 14

Roosevelt 38, Lincoln 12

San Gabriel 28, Knight 14

San Fernando 18, Sylmar 14

San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21

San Leandro 35, Benicia 19

San Pedro 35, Crenshaw 6

San Ramon Valley 55, Acalanes 21

Shafter 34, Kerman 14

South Range 27, Kirtland 14

St. Augustine 49, Del Norte 32

St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2

Taft 40, Minarets 18

Tennyson 49, Pinole Valley 17

Tomales 28, Round Valley 0

Twelve Bridges 45, Hughson 7

University 23, Wilson 14

Valley Center 20, Mission Bay 7

Vanden 35, Woodcreek 68

Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12

Winters 28, Pierce 14

Woodcreek 68, Vanden 35

Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8

View full California high school football scoreboard