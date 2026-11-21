California High School Football Final Scores - November 20
The 2026 California high school football season continued with another big Friday night of action on November 20, and High School On SI has final scores from across the Golden State.
Here are the California high school football scores from Friday, November 20, 2026.
California High School Football Final Scores - November 20
Agoura 34, Simi Valley 27
Alhambra 41, Stuart Hall 27
Analy 56, Miramonte 10
Aquinas 35, Mary Star of the Sea 26
Artesia 35, Carter 20
Banning 28, Kennedy 21
Bakersfield Christian 21, Garces Memorial 14
Beaumont 21, Santa Barbara 10
Biggs 14, Los Molinos 12
Bishop O'Dowd 28, James Logan 27
Boron 30, Granite Hills 20
Buchanan 31, Bakersfield 14
Calaveras 27, River Islands 18
California 45, Vintage 20
Chico 35, Las Plumas 0
Compton 23, Moreno Valley 17
Crescenta Valley 36, South 6
De La Salle 47, Cardinal Newman 14
Del Oro 42, St. Mary's 0
Destiny Christian Academy 35, Oakdale 14
Dos Pueblos 28, Rancho Mirage 13
Downey 10, Chino Hills 9
East Nicolaus 20, Durham 14
Escalon 43, Sutter 20
Faith Baptist 54, Calvary Baptist 8
Folsom 70, Edison 46
Foothill 38, Reedley 14
Foothill 17, St. Francis 14
Foresthill 58, Encina 6
Golden Sierra 29, Linden 16
Hamilton 20, Venice 7
Hayfork 26, Plumas Charter 12
Hilmar 34, Sonora 19
Hoover 30, Mt. Carmel 10
Immanuel 42, Nipomo 7
JW North 50, West Covina 49
Kelseyville 28, St. Helena 12
King/Drew 35, Carson 14
Kingsburg 15, Centennial 10
La Habra 14, Quartz Hill 7
Lakeside 17, Costa Mesa 10
Lancaster Baptist 36, Southlands Christian 21
Lassen 20, Gridley 15
Liberty Ranch 51, Ripon Christian 20
Long Beach Poly 43, Great Oak 14
Mammoth 30, Immanuel Christian 14
Marquez 20, Jefferson 6
McLane 25, Wasco 7
Mira Loma 28, Valley 27
Morse 14, Olympian 13
Northgate 41, Campolindo 28
Oak Ridge 28, Grant 26
Oceanside 41, Rancho Bernardo 3
Orland 28, West Valley 26
Orosi 35, East Bakersfield 28
Palos Verdes 62, Pacifica 38
Paramount 27, La Mirada 24
Patterson 28, East Union 21
Rancho Verde 45, Santiago 0
Redding Christian 50, Maxwell 0
Redwood 17, Tulare Western 14
Rio Hondo Prep 20, Segerstrom 14
Ripon 41, Lincoln 40
Rocklin 28, Central Catholic 14
Roosevelt 38, Lincoln 12
San Gabriel 28, Knight 14
San Fernando 18, Sylmar 14
San Juan Hills 35, Chaparral 21
San Leandro 35, Benicia 19
San Pedro 35, Crenshaw 6
San Ramon Valley 55, Acalanes 21
Shafter 34, Kerman 14
South Range 27, Kirtland 14
St. Augustine 49, Del Norte 32
St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 2
Taft 40, Minarets 18
Tennyson 49, Pinole Valley 17
Tomales 28, Round Valley 0
Twelve Bridges 45, Hughson 7
University 23, Wilson 14
Valley Center 20, Mission Bay 7
Vanden 35, Woodcreek 68
Villa Park 35, San Jacinto 12
Winters 28, Pierce 14
Woodcreek 68, Vanden 35
Xavier Prep 37, Dominguez 8
View full California high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.