Myles Garrett Set as Defensive Player of the Year Favorite After Trade to Rams

Out of nowhere on Monday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns have agreed on a blockbuster trade involving the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

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Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per @rapsheet, @TomPelissero and me.



In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027… pic.twitter.com/vHVquJBcYl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

In return, the Browns are getting the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse, along with a 2027 first-round pick and other draft compensation.

As a result of the trade, the Rams' odds to win Super Bowl 61 have improved from +700 to +650, and Garrett is now the runaway favorite to be named Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in his career and the second-straight year.

Garrett had just signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Browns before the 2025 season. He's now in the second year of that deal, now on a team that will not only be contending for a Super Bowl, but a team that's set as the betting favorite to win it all.

Through his first nine years in the NFL, Garrett has racked up 125.5 sacks, 149 tackles for a loss, and 23 forced fumbles. He has won Defensive Player of the Year twice and has been named First Team All-Pro in five of the past six years.

Meanwhile, the Browns will be getting back one of the best young defenders in the NFL. Verse has racked up 12 sacks and 124 tackles in his first two seasons. He has also been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

This trade makes plenty of sense for a Browns team that's in the middle of a rebuild. Getting younger on defense will go a long way in helping them be competitive in a few years.

Let's take a look at the top names on the latest list of odds to win Defensive Player of the Year for the upcoming season.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Myles Garrett +500

Will Anderson Jr. +800

Aidan Hutchinson +1100

Micah Parsons +1100

Nik Bonito +1400

Maxx Crosby +1700

Pat Surtain II +2500

Jalen Carter +2500

Derek Stingley Jr. +2500

Nick Bosa +2500

T.J. Watt +2700

Danielle Hunter +2700

Devon Witherspoon +2700

Brian Burns +3000

Jared Verse +3000

Christian Gonzalez +3000

Quinyon Mitchell +4000

Sauce Gardner +4000

Garrett is set as the 5-1 favorite to be named Defensive Player of the Year, an implied probability of 16.67%. Verse is further down the odds list, set at +3000 to win the award, an implied probability of 3.23%.

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