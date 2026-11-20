Crean Lutheran is searching for its next head football coach following the retirement of Rick Curtis, opening one of Orange County's more intriguing coaching vacancies.

Curtis leaves behind a program that has established itself as a consistent contender in Southern California. During his tenure, the Saints compiled a 48-26 record, won two league championships and reached the CIF Southern Section playoffs five times.

Official press release announcing Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis’ retirement.



Not sure the program will fly as high as it did the last 3-4 years moving forward, but still a desirable job nonetheless.



Kudos to Curtis on a great coaching career. pic.twitter.com/MG0Ixappjm — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 19, 2026

The Saints finished the 2026 season 8-3, giving their next head coach a strong foundation to build upon.

With the position now vacant, several experienced coaches throughout Southern California could warrant consideration.

One particularly intriguing possibility is a familiar face: former Crean Lutheran head coach Randall Reynoso.

Randall Reynoso: A familiar face with a broader résumé

Sometimes the most intriguing coaching candidate isn't someone new to a program, but someone who has already experienced its challenges firsthand and understands the culture of the school.

Reynoso previously served as Crean Lutheran's head coach for two seasons before departing to take the same position at El Toro. During his tenure, he helped lay the groundwork for a program that would eventually evolve from an overlooked Orange County school into one capable of competing with some of the CIF Southern Section's established powers.

That experience is an important part of his coaching history. But so is the experience he has gained since leaving Irvine.

After his time at El Toro, Reynoso joined the coaching staff at Servite, gaining experience in the Trinity League as a defensive backs coach.

He currently serves as the safeties and special teams coach at Dana Hills, adding another chapter to a coaching career that has included head coaching, defensive development and special teams responsibilities.

That combination could make Reynoso an interesting candidate for Crean Lutheran.

Unlike an outside hire who would need to familiarize himself with the school's expectations, Reynoso has already worked within the program and understands its community.

His experience at Servite also exposed him to the preparation, competition and demands associated with one of the nation's most competitive high school football leagues.

Perhaps most importantly, he would return with a different perspective than when he first led the Saints.

From St. Paul standout to experienced coach

Long before his coaching career, Reynoso established himself as one of Southern California's more versatile high school football players.

At St. Paul High School in Santa Fe Springs, he contributed as a kicker, receiver and free safety while maintaining straight A's in the classroom.

In 2004, Reynoso delivered one of the most memorable moments of his playing career when he connected on a 47-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining to give St. Paul a 24-21 Mission League victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

The moment was documented by Los Angeles Times high school sports reporter Eric Sondheimer, who highlighted Reynoso's versatility, academic achievements and ability to perform under pressure.

Reynoso's contributions extended beyond kicking. He was also a productive defensive player, recording three interceptions through the early portion of that season.

From handling pressure-packed special teams situations to coaching defensive backs at Servite and working with safeties at Dana Hills, Reynoso has experienced the game from several perspectives.

That range of experience could be valuable for a program looking to maintain its momentum while developing players across multiple positions.

Keland Johnson: Building at Chino Hills

Another coach who could deserve consideration is Chino Hills head coach Keland Johnson.

Johnson has continued working to develop the Huskies' football program, making him an intriguing name among coaches who might not receive the same attention as those at Southern California's traditional powerhouses. They have put together one of the most impressive defenses in the Inland Empire and after the sit out period looked like a completely different team.

His experience managing a program and developing players could translate to a school looking for sustained success.

Whether Johnson would have interest in leaving Chino Hills is unknown, but his name could merit discussion as Crean Lutheran evaluates potential candidates.

Tony Lopez: An experienced Orange County option

Former Tustin coach Tony Lopez is another name worth considering.

Lopez has experience leading an established Orange County football program, giving him familiarity with the local competitive landscape.

However, his recent decision to step away from Tustin raises an obvious question about whether he would be interested in immediately taking another head coaching position.

His experience could make him a compelling option on paper, although his availability and interest remain unclear.

Anthony Catalano: A name to watch in Southern California

Corona Centennial assistant head coach Anthony Catalano is another intriguing possibility.

Catalano has worked alongside longtime Centennial head coach Matt Logan, gaining experience within one of California's most successful football programs.

His name has also surfaced in discussions surrounding the Mater Dei coaching vacancy.

Catalano previously expressed his desire to eventually become Centennial's head coach when that opportunity becomes available, which could make a move elsewhere less likely.

Still, his experience at an elite program makes him a logical name to consider whenever a significant Southern California coaching position opens.

What will Crean Lutheran prioritize?

Replacing Curtis will not be an easy assignment.

The veteran coach helped establish a standard of winning at Crean Lutheran, and the next head coach will inherit expectations that have grown considerably over the past several seasons.

The school could pursue an established head coach, an assistant from a major Southern California program or someone already familiar with the Saints.

Each approach presents its own advantages.

For Reynoso, the potential appeal is the combination of institutional familiarity and the additional experience he has accumulated since his first tenure.

His previous record at Crean Lutheran would naturally be part of any evaluation, but so would his subsequent head coaching experience, Trinity League background and versatility across multiple positions.

A return would represent an opportunity to revisit a program he once led, this time with a broader coaching résumé.

Whether Crean Lutheran ultimately considers Reynoso or looks elsewhere remains to be seen.

But as the Saints begin searching for Curtis' successor, the former head coach presents an interesting question:

Could the right person to lead Crean Lutheran's next chapter be someone who already helped write an earlier one?