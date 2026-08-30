Recruiting report: Eight Southern California Recruits Making Noise Early

Here are eight Southern California high school football prospects whose stock is trending upward.

KJ Woodbury, 2028 — Orange High School | WR

Woodbury is a dynamic young receiver who has already begun to attract recruiting attention. At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, he has a developing frame and plenty of time to add strength as he moves through his high school career.

What he does well: Woodbury’s biggest asset right now is his upside as a pass catcher and run after catch ability. He has the athletic profile to become a more dangerous perimeter weapon as his route running and physical development continue. Woodbury is the type of receiver who creates explosive plays and forces defenses to account for him. With one more year of development ahead of him, his ceiling is particularly interesting.

What I need to see from him: He is still a young prospect who needs to prove himself against stronger competition. Adding size and continuing to develop his release package will be important.

Zion Anderson, 2028 — Long Beach Poly | ATH

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Anderson may have the highest recruiting ceiling on this list. The Long Beach Poly athlete is already regarded as one of California’s better 2028 prospects. I predicted that he would be a five-star athlete by the end of the season. Rivals lists him as

among the top 10 players in California in the class.

What he does well: Anderson’s versatility immediately stands out. He has the athletic ability to impact a game in multiple ways, and his recruiting profile already has major programs such as USC, UCLA, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon involved. Anderson is the type of player a coaching staff can move around to create matchup problems. Whether he’s making plays in the passing game or impacting the defense, his versatility can change the way an opponent prepares.

What I need to see from him: Like any rising '28 prospect, He will need to continue refining his position-specific skills rather than relying solely on athletic ability.

Dylin Bruce, 2027 — Huntington Beach | DB

Dylin Bruce

Bruce has already made one of the biggest jumps on this list. The 6-foot defensive back has gone from promising prospect to legitimate college recruit, committed to Arizona State.

What he does well: Bruce’s two-way ability is a major selling point. He has demonstrated that he can contribute as a receiver while also making plays in the secondary. He also recently recorded the first interception of his 2026 season. His versatility gives a coaching staff options. Bruce can contribute in coverage, make plays on the ball and provide offensive value when needed. That kind of player is difficult to game-plan against.

What I need to see from him: The next challenge is becoming more consistent against high-level competition and continuing to develop as a full-time defensive back.

Jayden Coley, 2027 — Long Beach Poly | WR

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Coley is another Poly receiver. The 6-foot, 164-pound senior has already shown the ability to produce explosive numbers in just two weeks of football.

What he does well: Coley has shown that he can produce big plays and create separation downfield. His ability to turn a relatively small number of catches into significant yardage is particularly encouraging. Coley gives an offense a legitimate explosive-play threat. He is the receiver defenses have to locate before every snap. I predicted for him to have an 80+ catch season.

What I need to see from him: Improving his physicality in run blocking and what he does with out the ball or away from the play can take his game to another level.

Keon’Dre Smith, 2030 — Bellflower High School | ATH

Keon'Dre Smith

It’s still extremely early in Smith’s recruiting process, but that’s exactly what makes him an interesting name to watch. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, the young athlete already has an intriguing physical foundation.

What he does well: Size and athletic potential immediately jump out. For a player this early in his high school career, having that combination gives him plenty of room to grow into a high-level prospect. If his physical tools continue developing, Smith could eventually become a matchup problem on either side of the ball. He’s a name coaches and recruiting analysts should keep on their early watch lists.

What I need to see from him: The biggest question is simply experience. He has years of football ahead of him. I would also love to see him against a top DB.

Davion Lancaster, 2027 — Paramount High School | ATH

Dame Lester

Lancaster, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete has attracted offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado State, Louisville, Sacramento State, South Florida and Southern Miss.

What he does well: Lancaster’s size and versatility make him particularly attractive. He has experience at receiver and cornerback, giving coaches the ability to evaluate him on both sides of the football. He is a smooth route runner.

What I need to see from him: The next step is establishing himself as a difference-maker. I don't know if he knows that he has the ability and size to take over games. The more defined his role become, the easier it will be for college programs to project him.

Jacob Sanchez, 2029 — Los Alamitos | WR

Jacob Sanchez

Sanchez is another young prospect whose name is starting to appear on the recruiting radar. On3 lists him as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete in the 2029 class, and he has already appeared on multiple college recruiting offer lists, including North Texas and Colorado State.

What he does well: Sanchez has the athletic profile to play multiple roles in the offense, which is valuable at this stage of his development. Sure hands and calm demeanor in any situation. His versatility could eventually allow Los Alamitos to move him around the formation and create favorable matchups. Continued physical development and speed could make him an increasingly attractive recruit.

What I need to see from him: At this point, projection is still a major part of his evaluation because he is still so young. He needs to build more varsity production and establish exactly where he is most effective.

Edward Rivera, 2027 — Compton High School | ATH

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Rivera has perhaps the clearest evidence of a rising recruiting stock. The Compton athlete is already committed to Sacramento State, and current recruiting databases list him at approximately 5-foot-11 and 185-190 pounds. If he keeps playing the way he has been I believe that college teams are going to try and flip him.

What he does well: Rivera brings versatility and physicality. He has been used as a running back and defensive back, and he has demonstrated an ability to contribute in the return game as well. He can contribute in multiple phases of the game. His ability to run the football, play defense and contribute on special teams gives him several avenues to impact a game.

What I need to see from him: Rivera is literally everywhere on the field when he plays, so it's hard to pinpoint a certain missing trait. With that being said, I would like to see how good he would be if he focused on one position.

The Bigger Picture

What makes this group interesting is that the players are at very different stages of the recruiting process. Anderson and Bruce are already nationally recognized prospects. Lancaster and Rivera have established themselves as legitimate college recruits. Woodbury, Coley and Sanchez are still building their résumés, while Smith represents the kind of very early prospect whose development will be worth following.

That’s what makes a recruiting report valuable: not simply identifying the players who are already highly ranked, but identifying who could be the next player to make a significant jump.