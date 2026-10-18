Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 18

Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 18

1. Santa Margarita (8-0)

Eagles defense continues to dominate. QB Fletch Palmer continues to play clean football. | vs. JSerra

2. Sierra Canyon (8-0)

The Trailblazers pitch another shutout in a big win over Chaminade. | at Notre Dame

3. St. John Bosco (6-2)

The Braves need to re-evaluate some things after an underwhelming offensive performance in their loss to Santa Margarita. | at Servite

4. Mater Dei (6-2)

The Monarchs offense is starting to click, which makes them very, very dangerous. | vs. Orange Lutheran

5. Corona Centennial (5-3)

The Huskies are hitting a stride, but will be without star WR Quentin Hale for a few weeks. | at Chaparral

6. Orange Lutheran (5-3)

The Lancers have separated themselves from the bottom of the Trinity League. | at Mater Dei

7. San Clemente (7-0)

The Tritons Alpha League showdown with Mission Viejo was canceled due to fires. | at San Juan Hills

8. Mission Viejo (6-1)

No game this week due to fires. | at Los Alamitos

9. Chaparral (5-3)

The Pumas have a monster game against Corona Centennial this week. | vs. Centennial

10. JSerra (4-4)

The Lions have lost three straight in the Trinity League with Santa Margarita and Servite still on the schedule. | at Santa Margarita

11. Bishop Amat (7-1)

The Lancers take down Notre Dame and will get a chance at Sierra Canyon at the end of the season. | vs. Loyola

12. Crean Lutheran (6-2)

The Saints are hitting a groove after a narrow win over La Habra at SoFi Stadium. | at Corona del Mar

13. Inglewood (7-1)

Sentinels will be a top seed in Division 2 playoffs. | at Leuzinger

14. Palos Verdes (7-1)

Ryan Rakowski had a monster game in the SeaKings' win over Mira Costa. | at Redondo Union

15. Pacifica/Oxnard (6-2)

Tritons took down Bishop Diego to bounce back from last week's loss to Newbury Park. | vs. St. Bonaventure

16. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-1)

The Knights fall big to Bishop Amat, but have already exceed expectation. | vs. Sierra Canyon

17. Norco (5-3)

Cougars fall to Centennial. Big game against Vista Murrieta this week. | vs. Vista Murrieta

18. Capo Valley (7-1)

Gave Corona del Mar its first loss of the season on Saturday. | vs. Villa Park

19. Corona del Mar (7-1)

CdM drops its first game to Capo Valley. | vs. Crean Lutheran

20. Chaminade (5-3)

The Eagles are trying to figure things out without its starting QB. There's still time ... | vs. Gardena Serra

21. Huntington Beach (8-0)

Oilers stay unbeaten with a win over Western. | vs. Troy, Thursday

22. Westlake (7-1)

Beat Ventura 21-3 to stay unbeaten in the Channel League. | at Santa Barbara

23. Orange (8-0)

Star Thomas continues to lead the way ... | vs. Irvine, Thursday

24. La Serna (7-1)

Big win over Cerritos, 57-7. | vs. Mayfair

25. San Juan Hills (7-1)

The Stallions beat Yorba Linda 14-10. | vs. San Clemente

NEW: Capo Valley

DROPPED: Tustin