Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 18
Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 18
1. Santa Margarita (8-0)
Eagles defense continues to dominate. QB Fletch Palmer continues to play clean football. | vs. JSerra
2. Sierra Canyon (8-0)
The Trailblazers pitch another shutout in a big win over Chaminade. | at Notre Dame
3. St. John Bosco (6-2)
The Braves need to re-evaluate some things after an underwhelming offensive performance in their loss to Santa Margarita. | at Servite
4. Mater Dei (6-2)
The Monarchs offense is starting to click, which makes them very, very dangerous. | vs. Orange Lutheran
5. Corona Centennial (5-3)
The Huskies are hitting a stride, but will be without star WR Quentin Hale for a few weeks. | at Chaparral
6. Orange Lutheran (5-3)
The Lancers have separated themselves from the bottom of the Trinity League. | at Mater Dei
7. San Clemente (7-0)
The Tritons Alpha League showdown with Mission Viejo was canceled due to fires. | at San Juan Hills
8. Mission Viejo (6-1)
No game this week due to fires. | at Los Alamitos
9. Chaparral (5-3)
The Pumas have a monster game against Corona Centennial this week. | vs. Centennial
10. JSerra (4-4)
The Lions have lost three straight in the Trinity League with Santa Margarita and Servite still on the schedule. | at Santa Margarita
11. Bishop Amat (7-1)
The Lancers take down Notre Dame and will get a chance at Sierra Canyon at the end of the season. | vs. Loyola
12. Crean Lutheran (6-2)
The Saints are hitting a groove after a narrow win over La Habra at SoFi Stadium. | at Corona del Mar
13. Inglewood (7-1)
Sentinels will be a top seed in Division 2 playoffs. | at Leuzinger
14. Palos Verdes (7-1)
Ryan Rakowski had a monster game in the SeaKings' win over Mira Costa. | at Redondo Union
15. Pacifica/Oxnard (6-2)
Tritons took down Bishop Diego to bounce back from last week's loss to Newbury Park. | vs. St. Bonaventure
16. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (7-1)
The Knights fall big to Bishop Amat, but have already exceed expectation. | vs. Sierra Canyon
17. Norco (5-3)
Cougars fall to Centennial. Big game against Vista Murrieta this week. | vs. Vista Murrieta
18. Capo Valley (7-1)
Gave Corona del Mar its first loss of the season on Saturday. | vs. Villa Park
19. Corona del Mar (7-1)
CdM drops its first game to Capo Valley. | vs. Crean Lutheran
20. Chaminade (5-3)
The Eagles are trying to figure things out without its starting QB. There's still time ... | vs. Gardena Serra
21. Huntington Beach (8-0)
Oilers stay unbeaten with a win over Western. | vs. Troy, Thursday
22. Westlake (7-1)
Beat Ventura 21-3 to stay unbeaten in the Channel League. | at Santa Barbara
23. Orange (8-0)
Star Thomas continues to lead the way ... | vs. Irvine, Thursday
24. La Serna (7-1)
Big win over Cerritos, 57-7. | vs. Mayfair
25. San Juan Hills (7-1)
The Stallions beat Yorba Linda 14-10. | vs. San Clemente
NEW: Capo Valley
DROPPED: Tustin
- TOP 25 PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 6
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 13
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 20
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 27
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 4
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 11
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal