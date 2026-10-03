Servite vs. Orange Lutheran Live Score Updates: Trinity League Football Showdown

Trinity League football play begins Friday night in Southern California with Servite and Orange Lutheran looking to make an early statement in one of the nation's toughest high school football leagues.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific.

Preview

The Friars and Lancers enter the matchup with identical 3-2 records and plenty at stake as they begin the second half of the 2026 season at LeBard Stadium on the campus of Orange Coast College.

Servite vs. Orange Lutheran Game Information

Who: Servite Friars (3-2) vs. Orange Lutheran Lancers (3-2)

When: Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, 7 p.m. PT

Where: LeBard Stadium, Orange Coast College, Costa Mesa, California

Live Stream: NFHS Network

Orange Lutheran opened the season with a 23-22 loss to Miami Central on a touchdown in the final minute. The Lancers responded with three consecutive victories before falling 28-10 to national power Sierra Canyon.

Sophomore quarterback Ezrah Brown leads a balanced Orange Lutheran offense, passing for 664 yards and five touchdowns through five games. Sophomore running back Ryan Christianson has rushed for 560 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries, while Chris Flores Jr. has 28 receptions for 376 yards and four scores.

Junior defensive back King Rich Johnson has been one of the Lancers' defensive leaders with 27 tackles and three interceptions.

Servite enters Trinity League play with some momentum after winning its past two games, including a 28-9 victory over Damien last week.

Junior quarterback Gino Wang has given the Friars a dual-threat option, throwing for 495 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 154 yards and another score.

Junior running back Jorden Wells has been Servite's biggest threat on the ground, rushing for 647 yards and nine touchdowns on 65 carries. Sophomore Mataua Niumata leads a deep receiving corps with 19 catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, junior defensive back Keston Jiles has 29 tackles and an interception. Junior linebacker Allen Kennett also has 29 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, along with 3.5 sacks.

With both teams entering league play at 3-2, Friday night's winner will get an important early advantage as the Trinity League schedule begins.

You can follow along with our Live Updates by watch the live stream of the Orange Lutheran-Servite game live on the NFHS Network.