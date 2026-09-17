Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

Many high school football teams across Oklahoma are enjoying having this week off before district play kicks in next week.

Several players helped some of those programs really enjoy having the week off due to their play on the field this past week.

Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Top 10 Receives Huge Shakeup With Many Teams Off This Week

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 2 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Cayden Mathurin of Lincoln Christian.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Shamar Banner, Broken Arrow

The Tigers’ senior quarterback completed 10-of-16 passes for 234 yards and four TDs - all of the big-play variety - as the Tigers advanced to 3-0 after a 43-22 win against Owasso.

Cayden Belletto, Elgin

The Owls’ quarterback threw for two TD passes and also scored a go-ahead rushing TD in the second half that enabled the Owls to defeat Tuttle, 28-14.

Aiden Collins, Stroud

A senior receiver/defensive back, Collins rushed for 101 yards on just four carries and had two TDs, caught two passes for 46 yards and returned a punt for another score in a 40-0 win against Okemah. On defense, he registered eight tackles and an interception.

Reece Fisher, Edmond North

A senior receiver, Fisher caught nine passes for 191 yards and set a single-game school record with four TDs in the Huskies’ 42-13 win against Putnam City North.

Jarren Herrera, Christian Heritage

Herrera, a sophomore quarterback, threw for 341 yards and seven TDs on 14-of-16 passing as the Crusaders defeated Luther, 62-20.

Jett Kimble, Stilwell

Kimble, a senior QB, completed 10-of-14 passes for 259 yards and three TDs while adding a rushing TD as the Indians improved to 3-0 with a 45-2 win against Jay. Kimble has already thrown for 10 TDs thus far.

Tyson Laster, Ardmore

Laster, a senior running back, had 107 yards on just four carries and scored two TDs as the Tigers posted a 41-0 win at Durant.

Byron Mason, Norman North

Mason, a senior tailback who recently committed to Harding University in Arkansas, rushed for 228 yards on 16 carries and scored two TDs in the Timberwolves’ 44-21 win against defending Class 6A-II champion Sand Springs.

Mason Mays, Broken Bow

A senior tailback, Mays rushed for 175 yards on 11 carries and three TDs while catching two passes for 30 yards as the Savages moved to 3-0 after a 50-0 win against Idabel.

Brayden McMullen, Muskogee

McMullen completed 12-of-21 passes for 199 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning score with more than a minute left to help the Roughers rally from a 21-0 halftime deficit for a 28-24 win at Claremore.

Ben Puckett, Bixby

A senior linebacker, Puckett recorded a team-high 21 tackles, including nine solo stops and two tackles for loss as the Spartans turned in a stellar defensive showing in a 13-6 win against Jenks in the “Battle for the Big Q” in Tulsa.

Levi Taylor, Poteau

The Pirates’ quarterback was 13-of-24 passing for 165 yards and three TDs, and also tossed a game-winning two-point conversion pass to Evan Adams in overtime to lift Poteau to a 29-28 win against Grove.

Brandon Smith, McAlester

A senior receiver, Smith caught five passes for 130 yards and two TDs and also returned a kickoff 77 yards for another score as the Buffaloes outlasted traditional rival Ada, 47-40.

Noah Smith, Lawton

Smith, a senior quarterback, completed 16-of-27 passes for 262 yards and two TDs and added 48 yards rushing with two scores as the Wolverines fended off crosstown foe MacArthur, 26-20.

Khalil Stoker, Tulsa Webster

Stoker, a junior quarterback, had 310 yards of total offense and three TDs as the Warriors defeated crosstown foe Will Rogers, 26-7. The win broke a 41-game losing streak for Webster.