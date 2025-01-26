Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (1/26/2025)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of January 26.
Harvard-Westlake moves into the No. 1 spot after beating Notre Dame by double digits. Roosevelt drops to No. 2 after falling to Gonzaga (DC) by 18 points (a team HW beat this season). Windward and Rancho Cucamonga rise, while St. Anthony and Santa Barbara re-join the fold after quality stretches.
St. Pius and Leuzinger drop from last week's Top 25.
Big games this week that could forge movement with just two weeks left in the regular season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 26
1. Harvard-Westlake (22-1)
Isaiah Carroll has a big game in HW's win over Notre Dame Friday night. Up next: at home against Sierra Canyon.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (25-2)
Mustangs drop a game to Gonzaga (DC) at the Hoophall Classic earlier in the week but bounce back with nice win over Bishop Gorman (NV).
3. St. John Bosco (21-3)
Braves haven't lost since the return of Brandon McCoy. Big Trinity League game Monday against Santa Margarita.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (18-4)
The Knights fall to Harvard-Westlake, but the bigger concern is the status of Lino Mark, who returned in the team's win over Alemany, but played just the first four minutes against Harvard-Westlake.
5. La Mirada (21-4)
La Mirada looks to cruise through league play in the Gateway.
6. Redondo Union (22-2)
The duo of SJ Madison and Hudson Mayes continues to grow stonger as the postseason approaches.
7. Sierra Canyon (18-3)
The Trailblazers are on seven-game winning streak, and are appearing to play its healthiest basketball at this point in the season compared to the previous 2-3 seasons.
8. Santa Margarita (17-5)
The Eagles have dropped two straight to Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
9. JSerra (19-5)
The Lions need another quality win to leap frog into the Open Division playoff conversation. Jan. 31's game against Santa Margarita could be the decider.
10. Heritage Christian (22-3)
The Warriors go toe-to-toe with nationally ranked Hoover (AL) in Anchorage, Alaska, but fall 51-45 in OT. Heritage Christian is a lock for top spot in Division 1 playoffs.
11. Mater Dei (19-5)
The Monarchs have been impressive in league play thanks to the performance of Luke Barnett.
12. Crespi (17-6)
Celts drop a game at home to Sierra Canyon, but bounce back with big win over Chaminade.
13. Windward (17-4)
Wildcats have won five straight, including wins ove Campbell Hall and Crossroads.
14. Inglewood (22-6)
Twelve straight wins for Inglewood. Jason Crowe Jr. averaging 34 points per game.
15. Mira Costa (21-3)
The Mustangs are a lock for the Division 1 playoffs. Losses as of late are probably good for coach Neal Perlmutter's squad heading into the postseason.
16. Rancho Cucamonga (19-7)
The Cougars have their eyes on a Baseline League title after a convincing 5-47 win over Damien.
17. Brentwood (21-3)
Eagles are 4-0 in the Gold Coast League with a showdown against Windward coming on Monday night.
18. Anaheim Canyon (19-7)
The Comanches have lost three of their last five with La Habra and Crean Lutheran left on the schedule.
19. St. Anthony (15-6)
Six straight wins for St. Anthony, including wins over St. Pius, Bishop Montgomery and St. Bernard. That should get you into the Top 25 anywhere in SoCal.
20. Rolling Hills Prep (19-6)
The Huskies are playing their best ball at the right time — six straight wins.
21. St. Bernard (17-7)
Two straight losses in the Del Rey League to St. Paul and St. Anthony drops the Vikings.
22. Long Beach Poly (17-6)
Jackrabbits should win the Moore League with Jovani Ruff leading the way. Now 7-0 in league play.
23. Oak Hills (17-4)
One of the biggest sleepers in the Southern Section. Unbeaten in the Mojave League.
24. Damien (18-9)
Spartans drop two straight in the Baseline League to Rancho Cucamonga and Etiwanda.
25. Santa Barbara (19-5)
Luke Zuffelato leads one of the best basketball teams in Ventura County.
