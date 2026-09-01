Top CIF Inland Empire Football Games to Watch in Week 2

The CIF Southern Section is producing some serious talent deep in the Inland Empire. While Week 0 saw some major victories, Week 1 had a new school record and put unknown teams on the forefront. But this week will bring another round of interesting storylines.

Can Valley View hold onto its best start in over a decade?

Will Perris' freshman quarterback rise to the occasion against an undefeated Indio? And will Moreno Valley past the test against the unpredictable Tahquitz?

Here are a few top games to watch for Week 2 and a quick preview.

Moreno Valley (2-0) vs. Tahquitz (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

One of the most impressive well-rounded teams to keep an eye on is Moreno Valley. Last week, Jovany Espinoza set a new school record for the longest field goal at a monstrous 52 yards during the Vikings' 45-0 victory over Arroyo Valley in Week 1. The defensive line was highlighted by Calvin Payne who had three interceptions in the season-opener 38-7 win over Eisenhower.

As for the offense, the Vikings are bubbling with talent. Jahsiah Sio ran for four touchdowns and 380 yards in the first two games. He is joined by junior QB William Davis, who is seeing his first season of consistent action.

Tahquitz saw its first victory last week -- a thrilling nail-biter that was highlighted by the Titans overcoming a 13-0 deficit in the third quarter to eventually win 14-13 at the final whistle.

Perris (1-1) vs. Indio (2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Earlier this year, Perris had an unexpected blow to its squad of about 45 players when its star quarterback Xavier Cruz, a highly touted recruit with Division 1 potential, transferred out.

"When he left, it left a big void in our players' confidence," Perris head coach Paul Martin told High School On SI.

To add to that wound, Perris also lost their top receiver who transferred out.

"...It was a huge cloud of uncertainty that was hovering about us, and I didn't know how the players would respond when spring football hit," Martin added.

Luckily, Perris has rallied around with its in-house talent, which includes Darrick Cavitt-Hart, 6-foot-5, 190 pound receiver Jordan Johnson, Aiden Perez and three new transfers from Paloma, Heritage and Rancho Verde.

"When they (transfers) seen that our program wasn't going to fall off, and we were going to stay consistent, our program became more attractive to kids that wanted an opportunity," Martin said.

As for the signal caller, Perris is led by freshman Jordan Morrow, who ran for a touchdown in the Panthers' Week 0 27-20 win over Kearny. Logan Moore added two TDs on the ground.

Just a year ago, Indio went 1-9. Now, the Rajahs are becoming the team to watch after allowing 13 points while scoring 81 points in their first two games.

Valley View (2-0) at Vista del Lago (1-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Playing out of state for the first time, Valley View came out with a dominate 52-12 win over SLMHS — Nevada's No. 34 ranked team.

Valley View has all the right pieces with a junior quarterback Robert Dunlap Jr., who can connect with receivers and running back Bobby Greer who has rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season.

Earnest Banks has made an immediate impact in his freshman debut for Valley View, totaling two sacks in the Eagles' 28-13 season-opener win over Claremont.

Vista del Lago is coming off a 34-20 loss to Hillcrest.

Ontario Christian (1-1) vs. Whittier Christian (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

It's been a long time coming, but Ontario Christian finally got its first victory in two years. The Knights defeated St. Anthony 24-12 on the road last week.

It will certainly be toss up between both teams this week, although the Knights have the upper hand of making it two-in-a-row on their turf.