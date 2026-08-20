Top Impact Transfers to Watch in LA City Section Football
The 2026 high school football season has arrived in the CIF Los Angeles City Section, bringing with it an intriguing collection of established stars, college recruits and transfers looking to make a name for themselves.
LA City Section has seen an influx of transfers that will move the needle for programs across the section. The one thing they all have in common: a chip on their shoulder. Expect all these newcomers to be ready to make an impact for their new teams.
Here is a list of 8 impact transfers to look out for in the LA City Section.
Senior ATH Nicholas Sandoval
Previous School: Leuzinger
New School: Carson
Breakdown: The City Section has a usual type of Southern Section Transfer. Either a player transfers in from playing on the Lower Level teams (JV or Freshman) at a Southern Section Program or the player struggles for playing time at a Southern Section program and transfers to a City Section program in hopes of finding more playtime. The first two names on this list are not a part of that mold. Nicholas Sandoval played and started for Leuzinger last season. He will be a huge boost to the Colt’s title run this season.
Senior DL Jaylen Cox
Previous School: Leuzinger
New School: Carson
Breakdown: Cox is the other player that doesn’t fit the mold of the typical Southern Section to City Section transfer. Similar to Sandoval, Cox played and started for Leizinger last season. The talent and experience those two will bring to the Colts roster will bolster them this season. Cox was offered by Southern University this summer.
Senior DB Delvin Young II
Previous School: Sierra Canyon
New School: Birmingham
Breakdown: Young II saw the field sparingly in a loaded skill position group at Sierra Canyon. WIll be another weapon for a Birmingham team that hopes to challenge Carson for the Open Division Title.
Senior RB Dakota Green
Previous School: Oaks Christian
New School: Sun Valley Poly
Breakdown: Dakota Green backed up USC Commit, Deshonne Redeaux, at Oaks Christian. Green, now at Poly High in Sun Valley, impressed in the touches he got. Green is now primed for a big season in the East Valley League under first year head coach, Boo Williams.
Senior ATH Jameson Della Bella
Previous School: Gardena Serra
New School: Palisades
Breakdown: Della Bella played and started for the JV team at Gardena Serra. With a new offense and role in that offense, Della Bella will be key to a Palisades team that has lost a lot of its fire power from last season.
Junior RB Johnny Rivera
Previous School: Mary Star
New School: San Pedro
Breakdown: Rivera was a key piece for Mary Star last year and will add a much needed touch of dynamism to the San Pedro Pirates roster.
Junior WR Shelton Harrison
Previous School: Knight
New School: Hamilton
Breakdown: Was used as a utility player at Knight and will be a nice upgrade for the Hamilton Yankees.
Junior QB Elijah Juarez
Previous School: King/Drew
New School: Banning
Breakdown: Led King/Drew to the Open Division playoffs after serving SOP last season. Juarez will bolster a Banning roster looking for a bounceback season.
Honorable Mentions
Senior WR King Exsusdus
Previous School: Birmingham
New School: Sun Valley Poly
Senior RB Devin Del Toro
Previous School: Chatsworth
New School: El Camino Real
Junior ATH Hayden Shuler
Previous School: Sierra Canyon
New School: Birmingham
Junior QB Ethan Grant
Previous School: Los Angeles
New School: Crenshaw
Sophomore WR Antuan Dunlap
Previous School: LA Cathedral
New School: LA Lincoln
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Jay is a recent graduate of California State University Northridge, as well as the founder and owner of City Section News, which provides exclusive coverage of LA City Section high school football. He is also a contributor to Prep Redzone and Catapult Sports, supporting their recruiting coverage. He began contribution to High School On SI in 2026.Follow lacitysection