Top Impact Transfers to Watch in LA City Section Football

The 2026 high school football season has arrived in the CIF Los Angeles City Section, bringing with it an intriguing collection of established stars, college recruits and transfers looking to make a name for themselves.

LA City Section has seen an influx of transfers that will move the needle for programs across the section. The one thing they all have in common: a chip on their shoulder. Expect all these newcomers to be ready to make an impact for their new teams.

Here is a list of 8 impact transfers to look out for in the LA City Section.

Senior ATH Nicholas Sandoval

Previous School: Leuzinger

New School: Carson

Breakdown: The City Section has a usual type of Southern Section Transfer. Either a player transfers in from playing on the Lower Level teams (JV or Freshman) at a Southern Section Program or the player struggles for playing time at a Southern Section program and transfers to a City Section program in hopes of finding more playtime. The first two names on this list are not a part of that mold. Nicholas Sandoval played and started for Leuzinger last season. He will be a huge boost to the Colt’s title run this season.

Senior DL Jaylen Cox

Previous School: Leuzinger

New School: Carson

Breakdown: Cox is the other player that doesn’t fit the mold of the typical Southern Section to City Section transfer. Similar to Sandoval, Cox played and started for Leizinger last season. The talent and experience those two will bring to the Colts roster will bolster them this season. Cox was offered by Southern University this summer.

Senior DB Delvin Young II

Previous School: Sierra Canyon

New School: Birmingham

Breakdown: Young II saw the field sparingly in a loaded skill position group at Sierra Canyon. WIll be another weapon for a Birmingham team that hopes to challenge Carson for the Open Division Title.

Senior RB Dakota Green

Previous School: Oaks Christian

New School: Sun Valley Poly

Breakdown: Dakota Green backed up USC Commit, Deshonne Redeaux, at Oaks Christian. Green, now at Poly High in Sun Valley, impressed in the touches he got. Green is now primed for a big season in the East Valley League under first year head coach, Boo Williams.

Senior ATH Jameson Della Bella

Previous School: Gardena Serra

New School: Palisades

Breakdown: Della Bella played and started for the JV team at Gardena Serra. With a new offense and role in that offense, Della Bella will be key to a Palisades team that has lost a lot of its fire power from last season.

Junior RB Johnny Rivera

Previous School: Mary Star

New School: San Pedro

Breakdown: Rivera was a key piece for Mary Star last year and will add a much needed touch of dynamism to the San Pedro Pirates roster.

Junior WR Shelton Harrison

Previous School: Knight

New School: Hamilton

Breakdown: Was used as a utility player at Knight and will be a nice upgrade for the Hamilton Yankees.

Junior QB Elijah Juarez

Previous School: King/Drew

New School: Banning

Breakdown: Led King/Drew to the Open Division playoffs after serving SOP last season. Juarez will bolster a Banning roster looking for a bounceback season.

Honorable Mentions

Senior WR King Exsusdus

Previous School: Birmingham

New School: Sun Valley Poly

Senior RB Devin Del Toro

Previous School: Chatsworth

New School: El Camino Real

Junior ATH Hayden Shuler

Previous School: Sierra Canyon

New School: Birmingham

Junior QB Ethan Grant

Previous School: Los Angeles

New School: Crenshaw

Sophomore WR Antuan Dunlap

Previous School: LA Cathedral

New School: LA Lincoln