Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for boys athlete of the week for action between Monday, September 28 though Saturday, October 3.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to Cathedral Catholic's Koa Smith-Mayall, who was voted Athlete of the Week last week. Smith-Mayall completed 13 of 15 passes for 199 yards and five touchdowns for Cathedral Catholic in a win over Granite Hills.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Max Bruhn, Cathedral Catholic, Water polo

The junior scored 14 goals with 10 field blocks and nine steals over three games, helping the nation’s No. 1 team capture the section’s first Elite 8 tournament title with a 12-9 win over San Juan Capistrano JSerra.

Dominic Golia, West Torrance, Football

Golia threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns, leading West to a 43-40 win over North in the Pioneer League opener. The victory snapped West’s nine-game losing streak against the Saxons.

Hector Diaz, Millikan, Cross country

The senior won the first Moore League cross country race of the season Sept. 30 at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, clocking 15:23 over three miles. Diaz also led Millikan to the team victory over Wilson, Long Beach Poly and Lakewood.

Freddy Bysshe, Arcadia, Football

The sophomore quarterback has played a key role in the Apaches’ resurgence, throwing for 398 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-28 passing in a 28-21 win over Arroyo last week.

Tahj Skinner, Notre Dame, Football

Skinner made an impact on both sides of the ball in Notre Dame’s 28-21 road win over Chaminade. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns, returned an interception 56 yards for a score and recorded 11 tackles.

Ryder Bucy, Buena, Football

Bucy set a school record with 492 passing yards in a 55-37 loss to Agoura in the Coastal 101 League opener last Friday, according to the Ventura County Star. The senior quarterback completed 24 of 49 passes with two touchdowns, breaking the previous record of 364 yards set by Cody Barber in 2017.

Turner O’Dell, Chino Hills, Football

O’Dell intercepted two passes and returned both for touchdowns, helping Chino Hills defeat Damien 28-21 in last week’s Baseline League opener.

Moyo Odebunmi, Cleveland, Football

Odebunmi rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, helping Cleveland defeat Birmingham 14-9 last week. The victory snapped Birmingham's 40 wins in a row in West Valley League play.