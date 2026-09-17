Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest Live Updates: Colorado High School Football

Week 4 of the Colorado high school football season is here, and there is already a huge game on Thursday night.

A pair of undefeated teams face off at Aurora’s Legacy Stadium as Eaglecrest welcomes in Cherokee Trail.

Thursday night’s Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest game is streaming live on the NFHS Network.

Both the Cougars and Raptors come in with 3-0 records, and Thursday will be the opening game for both in the 5A Centennial League.

It’s also a matchup between a pair of teams ranked in this week’s High School On SI Colorado Top 25. Eaglecrest is ranked No. 22, followed at No. 23 by Cherokee Trail.

When the two teams previously faced off, Eaglecrest claimed a 27-14 win last season.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Aurora.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

CHEROKEE TRAIL 0, EAGLECREST 0 1ST QTR.

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FIRST QUARTER

- Eaglecrest will receive the opening kickoff.

PREGAME

- Live from Legacy Stadium in Aurora, a pair of 3-0 squads collide as the Cougars of Cherokee Trail take on the Raptors of Eaglecrest.

ABOUT CHEROKEE TRAIL

The Cougars have posted three impressive wins already, the latest a 31-7 triumph at Rocky Mountain. They have won their three contests by an average margin of 34 points.

Junior quarterback Bryson Peterson has already thrown for 10 touchdowns along with 659 yards. Evan Smith and RJ Stanley each have 10 catches apiece and the two have combined for 357 yards and seven scores.

ABOUT EAGLECREST

The Raptors won their first two games decisively, but had to squeak past their previous opponent. They edged Erie, 17-14, on Sept. 4.

Junior tailback Clyde Surrell is a main cog in the Raptors’ offense. He has rushed for 284 yards on 58 carries with two TDs so far.