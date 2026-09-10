Vote: Who Was the Colorado High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)

Several Colorado high school football teams will be heading into an off week with lots of momentum.

Those were helped in large part by a various assortment of players that went above and beyond, in the stat sheet, on the scoreboard and in the win column.

MORE: Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 9, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2026 season. Read about the Week 1 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Sam Early of Banning Lewis Academy.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote:

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Hudson Allison, Green Mountain

A sophomore quarterback, Allison was 21-of-31 passing for 237 yards and had two rushing TDs, including a 9-yard score late that set up a game-winning two-point conversion pass to teammate Jack Donati in the Rams’ 22-21 comeback win against Lakewood.

Noah Chapala, Mead

The Mavericks’ senior tailback rushed for 208 yards on 28 carries with two TDs in his team’s 38-14 win against Frederick.

Jason Epps, Standley Lake

A junior tailback, Epps rushed for 139 yards on 14 carries and had two TDs to help the Gators to a 20-14 win against Harrison, their first 2-0 start since 2021.

Kaden Hopkin, Holy Family

The Tigers’ quarterback completed 75% of his passes for 270 yards and four TDs in a 64-28 win against ranked Pomona.

Lincoln Jones, Montrose

Jones rushed for 152 yards on 27 carries and scored the go-ahead TD in the third quarter to lift the Red Hawks to a come-from-behind 21-12 win against Palisade.

Dominic Lippis, Canon City

A senior, Lippis carried the ball 14 times for 154 yards and scored five TDs in the Tigers’ 40-6 win against Falcon. He added a two-point conversion to finish with 32 total points.

Micah Nocita, Palmer Ridge

A junior tailback, Nocita rushed for 204 yards on 18 carries with two TDs as the Bears posted a 35-12 win against Mesa Ridge.

Brandon Norris, Pueblo South

Norris, a sophomore receiver/defensive back, caught 11 passes for 259 yards and three TDs in the Colts’ 28-14 win against Liberty.

Brody Reidle, Broomfield

The tailback carried the ball 30 times for 191 yards and reached the end zone twice in the Eagles’ 24-18 win against highly ranked Monarch.

Reagan Rosier, Strasburg

A tailback, Rosier carried the ball 28 times for 139 yards and two TDs as the Indians downed Weld Central, 34-14.

Luke Rubley, Regis Jesuit

The quarterback completed 25-of-35 attempts for 319 yards and four TDs to help the Raiders post a 49-28 win at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Wash.

Asher Schembri, Douglas County

A quarterback, Schembri completed all six of his passes for 149 yards and three TDs and added a rushing TD as the Huskies improved to 3-0 after a 48-12 win against Thomas Jefferson.

Bentley Unruh, Cherry Creek

A junior quarterback, Unruh helped the Bruins generate 390 yards of total offense in a 38-7 win against Ralston Valley. He completed 10-of-12 passes for 107 yards and three TDs.

Lijah Vialpando, Columbine

The Rebels’ junior tailback rushed for 85 yards on six carries and a TD and also caught a 25-yard pass for another score in the Rebels’ 52-7 win at Kalani (Hawaii).

Riley Wilson, Bear Creek

The Bears’ QB was 18-of-19 passing for 338 yards and six TDs in his team’s 41-0 win at Greeley West.