This past week, the main contenders in the higher classifications of Colorado high school football began postseason play.

Several of those squads were able to move on to another week behind phenomenal individual performances. That included some huge numbers from receivers, players who tallied up the stat sheet on both sides of the ball, and even players who made a consequential impact via the kicking game.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Colorado Football Player of the Week for Week 12 of the 2026 season. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Andrew Gardner of Legacy. The quarterback completed 12-of-16 passes for 309 yards and four TDs while adding 106 yards rushing on seven carries and two scores as the Lightning Bolt defeated Horizon, 41-7, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Review this week’s nominees below and cast your vote: Voting will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Brooklyn Bailey, Mountain Vista

Bailey, a senior receiver, caught 10 passes for 205 yards and four TDs in the Golden Eagles’ wild 77-49 win against Fairview in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Freddie Burke, Legend

A senior, Burke caught four passes for 163 yards and three TDs, added a rushing TD, recorded 251 all-purpose yards, had six tackles on defense and even kicked three PAT’s in the Titans’ 50-7 win against Chatfield in the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Jackson Coleman, Valor Christian

A senior wideout, Coleman caught five passes for 152 and found the end zone three times in the Eagles’ 62-20 win against Legacy in the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Dylan Cooper, Pueblo East

Cooper, a senior linebacker/placekicker, had 12 tackles - including 7 solo stops - 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 hurries, a caused fumble, a PAT kick and a 36-yard field goal as the Eagles edged Severance, 10-7, in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Zeke Friedman, Flatirons Academy

Friedman, a running back/linebacker, carried the ball 32 times for 155 yards and a TD while on defense, had three tackles and a hurry as the Bison upended top-seeded Meeker, 20-16, in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

Jackson Gebhardt, Loveland

Gebhardt, a senior quarterback, was 18-of-23 passing for 276 yards and two TDs while rushing for 46 yards on eight carries with a score in the Red Wolves’ 22-17 win against Columbine in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Wilson Grothe, The Classical Academy

Grothe, a junior quarterback/placekicker, threw for 109 yards and a TD while going 2-for-2 in PAT attempts and made three field goals, including a long of 36 yards as the Titans edged Brush, 23-20, in the 2A quarterfinals.

Chase Harrison, Pueblo West

Harrison, a junior quarterback, had a huge night in the Cyclones’ 38-35 win against Lutheran in the second round of the 4A playoffs. He was 8-of-12 passing for 179 yards and three TDs while rushing for 194 yards on 30 carries and two scores.

Niall Karriker, Palisade

A sophomore running back/defensive back, Karriker had 285 all-purpose yards, 231 of that on the ground on nine carries with two TDs along with three tackles in the Bulldogs’ 49-26 win against Fort Morgan in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Kayden Madrid, Roosevelt

Madrid, a junior running back, tallied 160 yards on 15 carries with two TDs in the Roughriders’ 53-10 win against Montbello in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

James Mauro, Evergreen

Mauro, a senior linebacker, registered 11 tackles, including nine solo stops, along with a forced fumble and a pass breakup as the Cougars remained undefeated after a 21-7 win against Pomona in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Charlie Ostrowski, Conifer

Ostrowski, a junior quarterback, completed 20-of-24 passes for 141 yards and two TDs while adding 60 yards rushing on seven carries as the Lobos edged Pueblo County, 28-27, in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Slater Saunders, Broomfield

Saunders, a junior quarterback, completed 16-of-24 passes for 281 yards and four TDs in the Eagles’ 64-13 win against Vista Ridge in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Lander Wise, Grandview

A junior quarterback, Wise was 8-of-13 passing for 103 yards and two TDs while carrying the ball 23 times for 147 yards and a score in the Wolves’ 19-13 win against Regis Jesuit in the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Liam Yoder, Limon

Yoder, a senior running back/linebacker, carried the ball 21 times for 214 yards and three TDs while recording four tackles on defense in the Badgers’ 42-12 win against Rye in the Class 1A quarterfinals.