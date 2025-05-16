2026 Three-star defensive back Danny Odem names Top 8 schools
The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) three-star rising senior defensive back Danny Odem currently holds over 40 Division-1 offers, according to his 247Sports profile. Odem was a one time North Carolina commit before backing off his commitment to the Tar Heels back in December of 2024.
On Wednesday, Odem narrowed down his top schools list to just eight schools that feature in no order Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Syracuse. "These are the schools that have recruited me the hardest and see me as a possible fit", Odem told On3Sports' recruiting analyst Chad Simmons.
Odem has taken visits to all eight schools that remain on his target list and he also still plans to take official visits to Penn State (May 30), Oklahoma (June 6), Florida (June 13), and Nebraska (June 20).
Odem is rated as the No. 45 ranked defensive back in the nation as well as the No. 75 overall ranked player in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Odem is teammates with four-star rising senior offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay, who committed to the Clemson Tigers back in March.
Odem plans to set his commitment prior to the start of his senior season is coming off a junior season where he was credited for 45 total tackles and had two interceptions for the Royals.
