Brysen Wright’s move into an older recruiting class has come with another national distinction.

The Mandarin High School receiver and Miami commit is the No. 1 wide receiver in Rivals’ updated 2027 rankings, released Monday. Wright also checks in at No. 10 overall and No. 4 in Florida, retaining his five-star designation after moving up from the 2028 class.

For the Jacksonville standout, the update follows a November that has included a college commitment, a change in his graduation timeline, and a hot start to the postseason.

Wright Leads Updated Receiver Rankings

Wright sits ahead of Christian Academy of Louisville’s Ja’Hyde Brown and Louisiana’s Easton Royal in Rivals’ positional rankings. Brown is No. 12 overall, while Royal checks in at No. 15.

Those placements reflect Rivals’ own evaluation. The Rivals Industry Ranking, which incorporates multiple recruiting services, lists Wright at No. 11 nationally and No. 3 among receivers. That distinction matters when describing his standing: Monday’s No. 1 receiver designation comes from Rivals’ individual rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-3½ and 215 pounds, Wright gives Miami a receiver with size and an ability to finish difficult catches. Rivals evaluator Allen Trieu highlights his tracking, body control, and effectiveness when defenders challenge him at the catch point.

His evaluation also extends beyond downfield receptions. Trieu identifies Wright’s work on screens, rushing opportunities, and returns as additional examples of his ability with the ball, while listing route-running refinement among his areas for development.

Mandarin Star Adds to Strong Season

Wright’s latest recognition arrives as Mandarin continues its Class 5A playoff run.

He caught three passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 35–7 opening-round victory over Oakleaf on Nov. 13, according to CaneSport’s report on Miami commitments. Mandarin is scheduled to face Evans on Friday, Nov. 20.

His season totals show 49 receptions for 1,071 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, an average of 21.9 yards per catch. Those numbers demonstrate how frequently his receptions have produced substantial gains rather than simply reflecting a high volume of targets.

Miami Commitment Accelerates His College Timeline

Wright chose Miami on Nov. 5 over fellow finalists Florida and Texas, announcing his intention to reclassify during the same commitment announcement. The decision moved his anticipated college arrival forward by a year and placed him in the Hurricanes’ loaded 2027 recruiting group.

His immediate focus remains a postseason opportunity with Mandarin. After opening the playoffs with two touchdown catches, Wright enters the next round with a chance to extend the Mustangs’ season while carrying a new distinction against the older recruiting class: Rivals’ top-ranked receiver.