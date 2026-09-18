Manatee vs. Riverview Live Stream: How to Watch Florida High School Football

Two 3-1 teams from Florida's 941 area meet Friday night when Manatee travels to Sarasota to face Riverview.

Manatee has won three consecutive games since opening the season with a 33-26 loss at Plant. The Hurricanes have scored at least 28 points in each victory during the streak.

Riverview also enters at 3-1. The Rams have beaten Naples, IMG Academy Junior National and Lakewood Ranch, with their only loss coming 34-28 against Palmetto.

Both teams produced their largest winning margins of the season in their most recent games. Manatee defeated Lake Brantley 48-27, while Riverview shut out Lakewood Ranch 46-0.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Riverview High School in Sarasota, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Manatee vs. Riverview

What: Manatee Hurricanes at Riverview Rams

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Riverview High School, Sarasota, Florida

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH MANATEE VS. RIVERVIEW LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Manatee Carries Three Game Winning Streak

Manatee's offense enters Friday after its most productive rushing performance of the season. The Hurricanes ran for 315 yards and added 154 passing yards in the victory over Lake Brantley.

Junior running back Caedon White has led that ground game. Through Manatee's reported statistics, White is averaging 170.8 rushing yards per game and has scored 13 total touchdowns. Senior receiver Tavares Powell is averaging 73.3 receiving yards per game.

The Hurricanes have scored 117 points during their three-game winning streak. Their defense has also received steady production from senior linebacker Jordyn Lowery, who leads Manatee at 8.0 tackles per game in the reported statistics.

Riverview Passing Game Sets the Pace

Riverview answered its six-point loss to Palmetto with a complete performance against Lakewood Ranch. The Rams passed for 268 yards, rushed for 195 and held the Mustangs scoreless.

Senior quarterback Logan Carrillo has thrown for 1,103 yards and 14 touchdowns in Riverview's reported season totals. Senior receivers Imari Thomas and Trenton Huffman have combined for 743 receiving yards, with Huffman averaging 119.0 yards per game in the reported statistics.

Riverview quarterback Logan Carrillo works through a passing drill during practice. | Jaret Rojas

Senior tight end and defensive end Miles Przekwas has contributed on both sides of the ball. He leads the Rams with 4.3 tackles per game and two sacks among Riverview's reported defensive leaders.

Manatee and Riverview Bring Matching Records

Friday's game is listed as a non-district matchup, but it gives both teams a test before the second half of their schedules. Manatee competes in Class 5A, while Riverview is in Class 6A.

The teams also share Naples as a common opponent. Manatee beat the Golden Eagles 28-17 on Aug. 28, one week after Riverview opened its season with a 42-21 victory at Naples. Those results do not determine Friday's outcome, but they add context to a matchup between programs with the same record.

As of Thursday, MaxPreps ranked Manatee No. 18 in Florida Class 5A and Riverview No. 13 in Class 6A. A fourth victory would give either team another notable result before the second half of its schedule.

Fans unable to attend Friday night's game can watch Manatee-Riverview live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will provide Florida high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.