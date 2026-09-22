Georgia High School Football QB Index: Top 10 Quarterbacks After Week 5

Five weeks in, the Georgia QB Index finally has some turbulence. CJ Cypher is still No. 1. Almost everything underneath him moved.

Cannon Robinson turned Westlake's 61-51 shootout with Houston County into a seven-touchdown night. Kamden Patterson threw six touchdown passes in a loss, Gary Chatman Jr. threw four in a shutout, and a few quarterbacks who were comfortably inside the top five last week now have company.

Here's this week's top 10.

1. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 1 (no change)

Cypher completed 13 of 16 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns in Carrollton's 49-6 win over West Charlotte (N.C.). He has 1,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing nearly 77% of his passes for the 5-0 Trojans.

2. Cannon Robinson, Westlake, Jr.

Last week: 9 (↑7)

With a name like Cannon we should have seen this coming. Robinson threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 64 yards and two more as Westlake outlasted Houston County 61-51. That's 409 yards and seven touchdowns in a game Westlake needed every one of them, and it puts the program at 5-0 for the first time since 1999.

3. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 2 (↓1)

Shumate ran for 105 yards and threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Monroe Area's 21-13 win over West Laurens. He has 1,951 total yards through five games, 1,140 of them on the ground. The one-spot drop is about Robinson's Friday.

4. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: 3 (↓1)

Wiggins followed his eight-touchdown night with four more, completing 16 of 22 passes for 241 yards and two scores and running for 64 yards and two more in a 49-10 win over Jackson. Northeast is 3-1, and Wiggins has 1,402 total yards.

5. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Last week: 6 (↑1)

Tisdale completed 12 of 14 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns as Heard County blanked Armuchee 49-0. He has 14 touchdown passes without an interception through four games for the unbeaten Braves.

6. Kamden Patterson, Baldwin, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Baldwin trailed Howard 35-8 at halftime, and Patterson nearly dragged it back in a 49-43 loss, finishing 28 of 34 for 311 yards and six touchdowns. He has 1,159 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception on the season while completing better than 72% of his throws.

7. Gary Chatman Jr., Brookwood, Sr.

Last week: 10 (↑3)

Chatman completed 12 of 15 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Braddock Green, as Brookwood improved to 5-0 with a 46-0 win over Duluth. Four touchdowns on 15 attempts is an efficient way to keep climbing.

8. Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage, So.

Last week: 4 (↓4)

Christian Heritage was off, so Baxter slides on other people's Fridays. He still has 1,448 total yards, 1,117 through the air, with 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions in four games.

9. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 7 (↓2)

Thomas County Central led Brooks County 56-0 at halftime of a 69-0 win, so McPherson didn't need four quarters. He threw two touchdown passes, and Roland Waldrop threw two more. The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 and visit unbeaten Lee County on Friday, which is a real chance to climb back.

10. Josiah Frazier, Newton, So.

Last week: 5 (↓5)

Newton beat Thomson 49-0 to reach 5-0, but the defense and special teams did most of the scoring with three fumble-return touchdowns and a blocked-punt return. Frazier sits at 895 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, and he falls five spots on a Friday when his offense barely showed up. He gets a chance to answer on Oct. 2, when Newton visits Westlake and Cannon Robinson.