Oscar Smith vs. Indian River Live Stream: How to Watch Virginia High School Football
One of Virginia's top-ranked high school football teams returns to the field Saturday afternoon when Oscar Smith travels across Chesapeake to face Indian River.
Oscar Smith enters 1-0-1 and ranked No. 3 in the latest High School On SI Virginia Top 25.
Indian River is unbeaten and gets an opportunity to make an early statement in region competition against one of the Commonwealth's most established programs.
The matchup comes one week after Oscar Smith's highly anticipated game against top-ranked Varina was stopped because of lightning with the teams tied 7-7 in the third quarter.
Instead of getting a definitive result against Virginia's No. 1 team, the Tigers now turn their attention toward an Indian River team looking to knock them off.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Indian River High School in Chesapeake, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.
How to Watch Oscar Smith vs. Indian River
What: Oscar Smith Tigers at Indian River Braves
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Where: Indian River High School, Chesapeake, Virginia
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Oscar Smith vs. Indian River on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
Oscar Smith Comes Off Unfinished Showdown
Oscar Smith had an opportunity to make one of the biggest statements of the Virginia season last week.
The Tigers faced No. 1 Varina in a matchup between two of the state's premier programs.
Neither team was able to settle it.
The game was stopped in the third quarter because of lightning with the score tied 7-7, leaving Oscar Smith with the unusual 1-0-1 record it carries into Saturday.
The performance was nevertheless enough to move the Tigers from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest High School On SI Virginia Top 25.
Oscar Smith has allowed only 13 points in its two games.
The Tigers have long been one of the standard-bearers for football in the Hampton Roads region and again have championship expectations this season.
Saturday gives them another opportunity to demonstrate why.
Indian River Gets Major Opportunity at Home
Indian River enters unbeaten at 1-0.
The Braves opened region competition with a victory and now face a considerable jump in competition against Oscar Smith.
But playing at home gives Indian River an opportunity to produce one of Saturday's more noteworthy results.
Oscar Smith and Indian River are both Chesapeake programs, adding local significance to a game that already carries importance in the region standings.
Indian River knows the challenge.
Oscar Smith has consistently produced high-level talent and competed deep into the Virginia postseason.
The Braves don't need to match that history Saturday. They need to beat the Tigers for four quarters.
Chesapeake Rivals Meet in Region Play
Unlike many of Saturday's interstate showcase games, this one directly matters in the standings.
Oscar Smith enters its first region game.
Indian River is already 1-0 in region competition.
That makes the result relevant not only to rankings but to the postseason race that will develop over the coming weeks.
Oscar Smith can follow its strong performance against Varina by picking up its first region victory.
Indian River can remain unbeaten and add a significant win over the No. 3 team in the High School On SI Virginia Top 25.
The Tigers enter as the more established program, but Saturday provides Indian River with the opportunity to change the early-season conversation.
High School On SI will provide Virginia high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, recruiting news and top performances from across the Commonwealth.
WATCH LIVE: Oscar Smith vs. Indian River on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.