Georgia High School Football Gamechangers of the Week (Sept. 14, 2026)

Football’s biggest moments do not always belong to the player calling the plays or the one whose number stands at the top of the stat sheet.

Sometimes they belong to the tight end who slips free near the goal line, the defender who falls on the football when the game feels ready to turn, or the special-teams player who suddenly finds himself running in the opposite direction with an entire world chasing him.

That is the idea behind High School on SI’s Georgia Gamechangers of the Week. As we kick off this new series, we will recognize one player on offense, one on defense, and one on special teams whose performance — or singular game-changing moment — deserves a closer look.

Here are this week’s game changers.

Offense: Owen Anderson, TE, Jackson County

Tight ends are often asked to spend most of the night doing the work that makes somebody else’s highlight possible. When Jackson County needed its biggest play Friday, however, Anderson finally got to keep one for himself.

With the Panthers trying to finish their comeback against North Oconee, quarterback Ben Musser found Anderson on a two-point conversion that gave Jackson County a 14-8 lead late in the third quarter. The pair connected again on a five-yard rollout with eight minutes remaining, producing the touchdown that ultimately separated the teams in a 20-14 victory.

Anderson’s contributions were not overwhelming on a stat sheet. They were simply indispensable.

Jackson County entered the game having never beaten North Oconee. The Titans had won 49 consecutive regular-season games and had not lost to another northeast Georgia program since 2021. Anderson helped end both streaks while reminding everyone why a player’s importance cannot always be measured in touches.

Defense: Jayson Lee, ATH, Jackson County

It almost doesn't make sense for us to choose two players from the same time, but we're not here to make sense. While Jackson County’s offense supplied the points, it was the defense that gave the Panthers a chance to make history.

North Oconee entered Friday averaging 32 points per game and scored on its opening possession. The Titans managed only six more points the rest of the night against a Jackson County defense that grew more imposing as the stakes increased.

Lee delivered the defensive unit’s defining turnover late in the third quarter. With Jackson County trailing 8-6, the Panthers stripped North Oconee quarterback Brooks Benton, and Lee recovered the football in Titans territory. Allowing Jackson County to convert the takeaway into a touchdown and two-point conversion into a lead it would not surrender.

It was one recovery inside a larger team performance, but that is often how breakthrough victories happen. The ball comes loose, and someone has to be there to make the play that history claims as its own.

Special Teams: Elias Grant, Richmond Hill

With 2.3 seconds remaining and Richmond Hill tied 7-7 with Ware County, the Wildcats looked one routine kick away from their first loss of the season.

Ware County lined up for a 22-yard field goal. Richmond Hill’s Shane Tucker and Grant broke through to block it. Then the evening stopped resembling anything routine.

Grant gathered the loose ball and raced about 95 yards down the Richmond Hill sideline, surviving a tackle attempt along the way, and reached the end zone as time expired. What had been set up as a Ware County walk-off field goal became a 13-7 Richmond Hill victory and one of the most extraordinary finishes in the country this season.

The Liberty commit also scored Richmond Hill’s other touchdown and recorded an interception, giving him a strong case for the defensive selection. But when a player turns a potential game-winning field goal into a game-winning touchdown at the opposite end of the field, the special-teams honor no longer requires much deliberation.