Georgia High School Football QB Index: CJ Cypher Keeps Pulling Away After Week 11

A photo finish race would be the perfect way to end the Georgia QB Index.

However, CJ Cypher has spent the past few weeks making it considerably less interesting.

Carrollton's sophomore quarterback finished the regular season the same way he spent most of it: finding the end zone and avoiding the other team. Six touchdown passes against East Coweta pushed Cypher to 48 for the season.

The interception total remains zero.

Let me say that again for the people in the back.

ZERO!

But the rest of the Index is still moving. Tucker Parson has turned three straight big performances into a top-three spot. Ethan Tisdale accounted for five more touchdowns for unbeaten Heard County. And Ben Musser did enough in a region-title game to force his way back onto the board.

The Georgia QB Index measures who is playing the position best in the state right now. The ranking is based on 2026 performance, considering recent production, efficiency, opponent quality, and team results.

Here is the Top 10 after Week 11.

1. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

Last week: 1 (—)

Cypher completed 22 of 29 passes for 440 yards and six touchdowns as Carrollton finished a 10-0 regular season with a 48-17 win over East Coweta. He heads into the playoffs with 3,164 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

2. Jordan Wiggins, Northeast, So.

Last week: 2 (—)

Wiggins threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and added 65 yards and another score on the ground in Northeast's 47-7 win over Pike County. He has now thrown for 2,477 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing better than 75% of his passes.

3. Tucker Parson, Hart County, So.

Last week: 4 (↑1)

Parson threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score as Hart County finished its regular season 9-1 with a 49-30 win over Franklin County. Over his final three games, the sophomore threw 12 touchdown passes.

4. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Last week: 5 (↑1)

Tisdale completed 11 of 15 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns and needed only two carries to add 67 yards and another score in Heard County's 50-9 win over Mount Zion. The Braves are 9-0, and Tisdale keeps turning Friday nights into short evenings.

5. Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute, Sr.

Last week: 6 (↑1)

Felix threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and another score as Bradwell survived Grovetown 41-35. The seven-touchdown night got him into this conversation; four straight wins and continued production have kept him here.

6. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

Last week: 3 (↓3)

Thomas County Central beat Coffee 26-7, but this one belonged to the Yellow Jackets' defense, which held Coffee to 51 total yards while McPherson finished with 112 yards passing. He remains firmly in the Index, but this week the quarterbacks around him simply had more to do.

7. Bode Spence, East Paulding, Jr.

Last week: 9 (↑2)

Spence threw four touchdown passes for the second straight week, completing 20 of 25 attempts for 200 yards as East Paulding improved to 9-0 with a 48-14 win over South Paulding. The undefeated record matters; so does how efficiently Spence keeps driving it.

8. Alex Schlieman, North Hall, Sr.

Last week: 10 (↑2)

Schlieman followed his 447-yard, five-touchdown eruption by throwing for 232 yards and three more scores in North Hall's 42-20 win over White County. One huge night got him onto the Index. Doing it again keeps him climbing.

9. Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area, Jr.

Last week: 7 (↓2)

Shumate rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown and threw for another score as Monroe Area beat Oconee County 27-14 to claim the region championship. The box score was quieter than usual, but Monroe Area is 9-0 and still asks its quarterback to run the offense.

10. Ben Musser, Jackson County, Sr.

Last week: NR (NEW)

Musser completed 13 of 15 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards as Jackson County beat Clarke Central 33-14 to win the Region 8-6A title. The Panthers are 9-0, and a quarterback producing with his arm and legs in a championship game earns a seat at the table.