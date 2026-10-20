Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

Kapolei continues to lead Hawaii’s Elite 12 after its decisive win over Mililani two weeks ago, while Waipahu and Kahuku were back in action last weekend with dominant performances.

The biggest result defining the order here remains that big 25-7 Kapolei victory over Mililani on Oct. 10. The Hurricanes handed the Trojans their first loss and took control of the race among Hawaii’s top teams. Mililani remains No. 2, but the gap between the two programs narrowed in a hurry after Kapolei delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season. Both teams are poised to make a run at a possible Open Division championship in the coming weeks when the playoffs get under way.

Waipahu continues to look like the runaway favorite in Division I after overwhelming Roosevelt 63-0 on Oct. 16. The Marauders have put together a strong season, and their earlier victory over defending Open Division champion Campbell remains a significant part of their résumé. Kahuku also closed its regular season with a 43-0 shutout of Kailua, while Kamehameha Kapalama defeated St. Louis 34-14.

The rankings also feature several strong programs beyond the Oahu powerhouses. Kapa'a remains a force on Kauai, while Wai'anae, Konawaena, Kalaheo and Kamehameha Hawaii continue to represent their respective leagues. With the postseason picture taking shape, the next few weeks will determine which teams can turn strong regular seasons into championship runs.

Here's a look at the latest Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 rankings.

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1. Kapolei

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14

Kapolei remains No. 1 after its statement victory over Mililani. The Hurricanes won 25-7 on Oct. 10, handing the Trojans their first loss and strengthening their position among Hawaii’s elite. Kapolei’s only defeat came against Campbell, but the Hurricanes have responded with a strong run that includes wins over Kahuku and Mililani. They head into the postseason in the pole position.

2. Mililani

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Kapolei, 25-7

Mililani’s unbeaten season ended against Kapolei, but the Trojans remain one of Hawaii’s strongest teams. Their résumé includes victories over Campbell and Kahuku, and one loss does little to diminish their championship potential. The Trojans will need to regroup after the setback, but they remain firmly in the mix for a postseason run.

3. Waipahu

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Waipahu 63, Roosevelt 0

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu continues to roll, overwhelming Roosevelt 63-0 on Oct. 16 to improve to 9-1. The Marauders have won eight straight games since their loss to Kapolei and have established themselves as one of Hawaii’s most consistent teams. Their win over defending champion Campbell earlier in the season remains a major statement, and Waipahu heads toward the postseason with plenty of momentum.

4. Kahuku

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Kahuku 43, Kailua 0

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6; Kapolei, 42-35

Kahuku finished its regular season with a 43-0 shutout of Kailua, giving the Red Raiders a strong finish heading into the postseason. Their schedule included difficult matchups against several of the state's top programs, but they also showed their championship potential with a win over Campbell. Kahuku remains a dangerous opponent capable of making a deep run.

5. Campbell

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30; Kahuku, 24-21

Campbell remains No. 5 after a season of highs and lows. The defending Open Division champions opened with an impressive win over Kapolei, but losses to Waipahu, Mililani and Kahuku have complicated their title defense. The Sabers still have the experience and talent to compete with Hawaii’s best, but they will need to find greater consistency to make another championship run.

6. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 5-4

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 34, St. Louis 14

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7

Kamehameha Kapalama picked up an important 34-14 victory over St. Louis on Oct. 17, giving the Warriors a boost heading into the postseason. The win was a welcome response after a difficult stretch of the season, and the Warriors remain among the state’s most experienced programs. They hold at No. 6 as they look to carry that momentum forward.

7. Kapa'a

Record: 4-1-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a remains one of Kauai’s leading programs and has established itself as a consistent winner against island competition. The Warriors were off after recording a 52-0 win over their island mates from Kauai.

8. St. Louis

Record: 1-7

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Kamehameha Kapalama 34, St. Louis 14

Loss(es): Kahuku, 20-12; Mililani, 42-0; IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-0; Sierra Canyon, 52-0; St. John Bosco, 63-21; Kamehameha Kapalama, 23-3; Kamehameha Kapalama, 34-14

St. Louis’ difficult season continued with a 34-14 loss to Kamehameha Kapalama. The Crusaders have struggled to find consistency against a demanding schedule, and the latest defeat leaves them searching for answers. St. Louis remains at No. 8, but the program will need a strong finish to build momentum for next season.

9. Wai'anae

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Wai'anae 41, Radford 6

Loss(es): Waipahu, 42-14

Wai'anae continued its strong season with a 41-6 victory over Radford on Oct. 16. The Seariders have won three straight games and remain one of the more consistent teams in the OIA Division I race. Their only loss came against Waipahu, and another strong finish could give Wai'anae momentum heading into the postseason.

10. Konawaena

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Kamehameha Hawaii, 28-21

Konawaena continued its dominant defensive stretch with a 50-0 shutout of Hilo on Oct. 9. The Wildcats have been particularly effective against Big Island opponents, including convincing wins over Kealakehe and Kea'au. They remain at No. 10 and are scheduled to face Kea'au on Oct. 23 as they look to build momentum for the final stretch.

11. Kalaheo

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Kalaheo 62, Castle 21

Loss(es): None

Kalaheo remains unbeaten after continuing its strong season against Castle on Oct. 16. The Mustangs have put together an impressive run, including a 47-0 victory over Kaimuki and a 42-0 shutout of McKinley. Their undefeated record has earned them a place among the state's top 12, and they continue to be one of the most intriguing teams outside the traditional Open Division powers.

12. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Kamehameha Hawaii 43, Honoka'a 18

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16; Konawaena, 30-21

Kamehameha Hawaii enters the Elite 12 at No. 12 after a strong response to its loss against Konawaena. The Warriors blanked Kea'au 46-0 on Oct. 10, continuing a season that has included several convincing victories. Their two losses came against Wai'anae and Konawaena, and the Warriors will look to finish their regular season on a high note when they face Hilo on Oct. 23.

Final Analysis

Kapolei is No. 1, but the chase behind the Hurricanes is crowded. Mililani still has the résumé to contend for a championship, Waipahu is rolling after another dominant win, and Kahuku remains dangerous after closing its regular season with a shutout.