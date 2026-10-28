Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Oct. 27, 2026)

The Hawaii high school football postseason is heating up, and the OIA Open Division semifinals look as wide open as they ever have with four contenders that could all win the title if they get hot at the right moment.

Consider that top seed Kapolei has already lost to the #4 seed Campbell this year, and the Hurricanes will host the defending Open Division champions in a rematch Friday. And while #3 seed Kahuku has a tough chore in a rematch with the #2 seed Mililani,

it's also true the Red Raiders have settled into a comfortable late-season groove. They lost to Mililani 28-6 earlier this season, but in recent weeks, Kahuku beat that #4 seed Campbell which in turn beat the #1 Kapolei, as noted. And Kapolei's signature win is a 25-7 thrashing of those #2 seed Trojans that beat Kahuku.

It's a loop in which all four of the remaining semifinalists have beat a team that has beaten somebody else in the loop heading into Friday night. By Saturday morning, however, we'll know who the two OIA title-game contenders will be before they begin to sort out the full Hawaii Open Division state bracket.

High School On SI

This is the updated High School on SI Hawaii Elite 12 rankings.

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8 | WK9 | WK10 | WK11

1. Kapolei

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14

Kapolei was idle as the Hurricanes prepared for the OIA Open Division semifinals. They host Campbell on Friday, Oct. 30, in a matchup that will test the state's top-ranked team against a dangerous opponent coming off a convincing playoff victory.

2. Mililani

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Kapolei, 25-7

Mililani was idle during the opening round and now turns its attention to a major postseason challenge. The Trojans host Kahuku on Friday, Oct. 30, in an OIA Open Division semifinal that brings together two of the state's most established programs.

3. Waipahu

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu was idle as the Marauders prepared for the OIA Division I semifinals. They host Nānākuli on Friday, Oct. 30, with a place in the league championship game on the line.

4. Kahuku

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Kahuku 36, Kailua 0

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6; Kapolei, 42-35

Kahuku blanked Kailua 36-0, delivering a dominant defensive performance to advance in the OIA Open Division playoffs. The Red Raiders travel to Mililani on Friday, Oct. 30, for a semifinal showdown with one of the state's top-ranked teams.

5. Campbell

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Campbell 42, Leilehua 7

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30; Kahuku, 24-21

Campbell overwhelmed Leilehua 42-7 to advance to the OIA Open Division first round. The Sabers visit Kapolei on Friday, Oct. 30, with an opportunity to challenge the top seed and keep their postseason run going.

6. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 5-4

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7

Kamehameha Kapalama was idle, with the Warriors preparing for their next ILH matchup. They visit Punahou on Saturday, Oct. 31, in a game that gives the Buffanblu another opportunity to measure themselves against a ranked team.

7. Kapa'a

Record: 5-1-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Kapa'a 28, Waimea 7

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a defeated Waimea 28-7, adding another victory to a strong season on Kauai. The Warriors' next opponent has not yet been confirmed as they head toward the postseason.

8. Wai'anae

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Wai'anae 17, 'Aiea 14

Loss(es): Waipahu, 42-14

Wai'anae edged 'Aiea 17-14 in a close contest that sets up an intriguing rematch in the OIA Division I semifinals. The Seariders host 'Aiea on Saturday, Oct. 31, with a spot in the league championship game at stake.

9. Konawaena

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Konawaena 41, Kea'au 6

Loss(es): Kamehameha Hawaii, 28-21

Konawaena handled Kea'au 41-6, continuing its strong run with another decisive victory. The Wildcats' next opponent has not yet been confirmed as they await their next postseason assignment.

10. Kalaheo

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Kalaheo was idle as the Mustangs prepared for the next stage of the OIA Division II playoffs. They face Castle on Thursday, Oct. 29, in a semifinal matchup at Farrington High School.

11. Punahou

Record: 2-6-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Punahou 19, St. Louis 13 (OT)

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal Newman (Calif.), 22-21; St. Louis, 13-3; Kamehameha Kapalama, 40-14

Punahou beat St. Louis 19-13 in overtime, earning a hard-fought victory in one of the week's most notable ILH matchups. The Buffanblu host Kamehameha Kapalama on Saturday, Oct. 31, with another opportunity to test themselves against one of the state's leading programs.

12. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Kamehameha Hawaii 2, Hilo 0 (forfeit)

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16; Konawaena, 30-21

Kamehameha Hawaii was awarded a 2-0 victory after Hilo forfeited, adding a win to the Warriors' record without a game being decided on the field. Their next opponent has not yet been confirmed.

Final Analysis

The top of the Elite 12 remains steady after last week's OIA opening round semifinalis, but the postseason is giving the teams just behind the leaders a chance to make their move. Kahuku's shutout of Kailua and Campbell's 35-point victory over Leilehua put both teams in position to make noise against the top two seeds, while Kapolei and Mililani now face tests that could reshape the rankings next week.