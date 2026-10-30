Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

Hawaii high school football delivered another weekend of explosive offensive performances, with quarterbacks putting up big numbers, running backs finding the end zone and receivers making their presence felt. Now it’s your turn to decide who deserves Player of the Week honors.

The latest slate of games featured several standout efforts across the islands, including Baldwin quarterback Devin Inokuma’s six-touchdown performance and a big night from teammate Ryan Coppa, who hauled in three scoring passes.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Bradin Tollefsen of Kalani

Radford also produced a pair of impressive offensive performances, while Waiʻanae pulled out a hard-fought victory behind a productive ground game that produced a nominee on the ballot.

This week’s ballot features 11 players who made their mark in games played Oct. 22-24.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jadon Anzai, RB, 'Iolani

Anzai carried the ball 27 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in 'Iolani's 28-12 victory over Damien. His steady production on the ground helped the Raiders secure the win.

Colby Burgess, RB, Radford

Burgess made the most of his opportunities, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Radford's 39-24 victory over Roosevelt. His explosive performance helped the Rams pull away for the win.

Ryan Coppa, WR, Baldwin

Coppa put together a huge receiving performance in Baldwin's 48-31 victory over Maui, catching seven passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He was a major part of the Bears' offensive attack in the high-scoring win.

Devin Inokuma, QB, Baldwin

Inokuma threw for 363 yards and six touchdowns, completing 22 of 32 passes in Baldwin's 48-31 victory over Maui. His six touchdown passes powered the Bears through a productive night offensively.

Hazyn Lopes, QB, Konawaena

Lopes completed 20 of 30 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns as Konawaena rolled to a 41-6 victory over Kea'au. His four scoring passes helped the Wildcats take control of the game.

Blazyn-Brave Nunuha, RB, Kahuku

Nunuha rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in Kahuku's 36-0 victory over Kailua. His three scoring runs helped the Red Raiders cruise through their matchup.

Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Wai'anae

Quon-Kaleiopu carried the ball 21 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Wai'anae's hard-fought 17-14 victory over 'Aiea. His production on the ground helped the Seariders hold off the Na Ali'i.

Malosi Salanoa, QB, Radford

Salanoa completed 21 of 34 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in Radford's 39-24 victory over Roosevelt. His passing performance helped the Rams put together a balanced offensive attack.

Brady Shimabukuro, QB, PAC-5

Shimabukuro completed 13 of 21 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in PAC-5's 35-17 victory over Punahou II. His three touchdown passes helped the Wolfpack earn a convincing win.

Mark Twigg, QB, Punahou

Twigg completed 16 of 21 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Punahou's 19-13 win over St. Louis. Despite the loss, he turned in an efficient performance through the air.

Avari Zion-Branch, WR, PAC-5

Zion-Branch caught eight passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns in PAC-5's 35-17 win over Punahou II.