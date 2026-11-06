Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)
The final week of October brought plenty of standout performances across Hawaii, from quarterbacks putting up big numbers to running backs taking over on the ground.
This week's nominees include a quarterback who threw six touchdown passes in a shutout victory, another who completed every pass attempt, and a running back who piled up 227 yards on the ground.
Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Jadon Anzai of 'Iolani
In the case of Waipahu, the Marauders had three players — a quarterback, running back, and wide receiver — earn nominations after contributing to a 54-14 win over Nanakuli.
In all, a total of 12 players made the ballot this week as Hawaii's league championships continue this weekend. You can view all the candidates below before voting as many times as you like for the player of your choice.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Jayse Braun, WR, Waipahu
Braun made the most of his opportunities in Waipahu's 54-14 victory over Nanakuli, catching two passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Both receptions found the end zone, making for an especially productive night.
Cason Brooke, RB, 'Aiea
Brooke powered the ground game with 145 rushing yards on 20 carries and a touchdown in 'Aiea's 30-0 shutout victory over Waianae. He averaged more than 7 yards per carry while helping his team deliver a dominant performance.
Jayden Delos Santos, QB, Pearl City
Delos Santos put together a productive night through the air, completing 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown in Pearl City's 24-14 loss to Kaiser. Despite the result, he kept the offense moving and delivered one of the week's more impressive passing performances.
Hunter Fujikawa, QB, Mililani
Fujikawa threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns while completing 26 of 34 passes in Mililani's 26-15 victory over Kahuku. His four touchdown passes helped power one of the week's notable wins.
Jake Garcia, QB, Waipahu
Garcia was perfect in Waipahu's 54-14 win over Nanakuli, completing all seven of his pass attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns. That's a remarkable 32.9 yards per completion and a big contribution to the Warriors' offensive outburst.
Wyatt Ho-Williams, RB, Damien
Ho-Williams carried the ball 21 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Damien's 20-13 victory over 'Iolani. He averaged more than 8 yards per carry and provided the production that helped the Monarchs secure the seven-point win.
Hazyn Lopes, QB, Konawaena
Lopes put together one of the week's biggest statistical performances, completing 17 of 27 passes for 271 yards and six touchdowns in Konawaena's 56-0 win over Hilo. His six touchdown passes accounted for a major share of the Wildcats' offensive production in the shutout.
Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii
Makekau was remarkably efficient in Kamehameha Hawaii's 42-8 victory over Waiakea, completing eight of nine passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns.
Marquez Mellor, RB, Kalaheo
Mellor ran wild in Kalaheo's 31-13 victory over Castle, carrying the ball 24 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns. His night included an 80-yard scoring run, one of the week's most explosive individual plays.
Devin Myrick, WR, Maui
Myrick was a busy target in Maui's 13-10 loss to Lahainaluna, hauling in 11 receptions for 122 yards. While he didn't score, his steady contributions were a major factor in a low-scoring game where points were at a premium.
Tristan Pacheco, RB, Waipahu
Pacheco delivered a big performance on the ground in Waipahu's 54-14 victory over Nanakuli, rushing for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He averaged more than 10 yards per attempt and helped fuel the Warriors' high-scoring night.
Kyle Thomas, RB, Lahainaluna
Thomas rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in Lahainaluna's 13-10 victory over Maui. His two scoring runs helped make the difference in a close game.
Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports