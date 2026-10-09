Hoover at Vestavia Hills Live Updates: Alabama High School Football

On Friday night, Hoover visits Vestavia Hills in another chapter of this Alabama Class 6A, Region 3 rivalry. The Rebels took last year's meeting 39-30, while the Buccaneers lead the series 39-22 all-time.

Vestavia Hills is 3-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, while Hoover is 1-3 and trying to stay in the hunt for one of six playoff spots available in the region.

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Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT

Preview

Who: Hoover vs. Vestavia Hills

When: Friday, Oct. 9 - 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, AL

Hoover Has Struggled After Winning First Two Games

Hoover (3-4) won their first two games of the 2026 season, but has gone 1-3 ever since. The Buccaneers struggled against the top-ranked team in Thompson, falling 31-14.

Hoover has a couple of 3-star senior college commits on the defense, including EDGE Javon Pulliam (Colorado) and safety DJ Waluyn (Duke). The offense is led by senior quarterback Kaleb Freeman.

The Buccaneers have won 13 Alabama football state championships, with the last one coming in 2017. Can head coach Chip English lead Hoover back to another title someday?

Vestavia Hills Looks Like Stronger Contender

Meanwhile, Vestavia Hills (5-1) has fared much better this season. The Rebels have put up dominant wins over schools like Oak Mountain, Spain Park, and Tuscaloosa County. The one loss was also to Thompson.

Senior quarterback Charlie Taaffe leads Vestavia Hills' offense. Last week, Taaffe threw a 93-yard touchdown pass to Luke Stubbs on the first offensive play. The Rebels also feature senior college signees such as offensive lineman Cord Pigg (Troy) and EDGE Paxton Ussery (Jacksonville State).

Vestavia Hills is also ranked 13th in High School On SI's latest Alabama High School Football rankings. Head coach Robert Evans looks to lead the Rebels to their first state title since 1998, when he was a player on the team.