Mountain West High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Aug. 31, 2026

Nationally ranked Corner Canyon tightened its hold on the top spot in this week’s High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings after blasting its third consecutive in-state rival last week.

The Chargers have outscored their first three opponents 140-21 and travel to Arizona this week to face Liberty.

The top four teams in the region remain unchanged, while four new teams enter the rankings, led by Bountiful (UT) at No. 17 after the Braves defeated previously ranked Syracuse 36-33.

Also entering the rankings this week are Alta (UT), Coeur d’Alene (ID), Brandon Valley (SD) and Homedale (ID).

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: Preseason | WK 1 | WK 2 |

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Fremont (Plain City, UT) 49-0

Next up: at Liberty (Peoria, AZ), Sept. 4

Jaxon Pehrson threw five touchdown passes for the Chargers, who moved up to No. 21 in this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. then-No. 25 Brighton (UT) 52-24

Next up: at Mountain Crest (Hyrum, UT), Sept. 4

The Riverhawks will be tested this week when they face the undefeated Mustangs.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Aquinas (San Bernardino, CA) 20-13

Next up: vs. Summit (Bend, OR), Sept. 4

Jaxson Brady tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a 67-yard score for the Knights.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Farmington (UT) 27-16

Next up: vs. Syracuse (UT), Sept. 4

Senior Evan Freeman was 12-of-17 through the air for 87 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 114 yards and a score to lead the Trojans to victory at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. No. 12 Davis (UT) 42-7

Next up: vs. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT), Sept. 4

The Sentinels are 3-0 for the first time in four seasons after picking up another convincing victory.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Hun (Princeton, NJ) 31-24

Next up: at Liberty (Henderson, NV), Sept. 4

Jagger Fountaine threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score for the Falcons.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Skyline (Salt Lake City) 45-3

Next up: vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Sept. 4

The Knights get another shot at a national power this week when they take on the Gaels, who were stunned by Columbus (Miami, FL) last week.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Owyhee (Meridian, ID) 35-0

Next up: vs. Puyallup (WA), Sept. 4

New coach Gary Thorson’s debut was a successful one thanks to a big night from senior Laird Stuart (18 carries for 115 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns).

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Soldotna (AK) 35-28

Next up: vs. Raymond (Alberta, CA), Sept. 4

Junior Kai Frazier’s 38-yard fumble return for a touchdown gave the Braves the breathing room they needed to extend their school-record winning streak to 34.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Timberline (Boise) 32-14

Next up: vs. Sumner (WA), Sept. 4

The Mustangs delivered a message in a rematch of last year’s 6A SIC championship game, scoring 20 straight points to open the second half and avenge that loss.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. West Jordan (UT) 55-7

Next up: at Riverton (UT), Sept. 4

Filisi Filipe ran for 168 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs cruised to victory.

Week 3 highlights against West Jordan! W 55-7. 3-0! 168 yards rushing 6 TDs 11 carries. Still more work to do and a long season ahead.#Mudita @coachrickards @HHSMustangFB @Matt4WJ @CoachOlsen0 @Coach_Humeniuk pic.twitter.com/6SiIIXQ1wd — Filisi Filipe (@FilisiFilipe) August 30, 2026

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Mountain Ridge 42-7

Next up: at No. 18 Alta (UT), Sept. 4

The Darts have played a challenging opening schedule, with another test coming up this week.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Beaverhead County (Dillon, MT) 50-0

Next up: at Havre (MT), Sept. 4

Army commit Gunnar Larsen took the first snap of the season 78 yards up the middle for a touchdown, setting the tone as the Rams led 41-0 at halftime.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost 32-26 to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Next up: at Springville (UT), Sept. 4

The Tigers gave the nation’s No. 11 team all it could handle, tying the game at 26-26 in the fourth quarter before Asir Membhard scored his third touchdown with 3:58 remaining for the Monarchs.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. then-No. 22 Timpview (UT) 28-26

Next up: vs. Farmington (UT), Sept. 4

The Cavemen stopped a two-point conversion pass with 3:24 remaining to stave off Timpview’s rally.

16. West (Salt Lake City) (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco) 21-13

Next up: at Hunter (West Valley City, UT), Sept. 4

Michigan commit Kamden Lopati threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards and another score as the Panthers improved to 3-0 for the first time in at least a quarter-century.

4 ⭐️ QB Kamden Lopati connects with his receiver for a 30 yard touchdown!



That’s 3 total TDs tonight for the Michigan pledge. pic.twitter.com/wHlAkEDQuv — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) August 29, 2026

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. then-No. 19 Syracuse (UT) 36-33

Next up: at Morgan (UT), Sept. 3

Braden Boucha’s 40-yard pick-six with 7:12 remaining capped the Braves’ comeback from a 33-21 deficit.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Granger (UT) 49-0

Next up: vs. No. 12 Davis (UT), Sept. 4

Sophomore Thomas Deckart returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Hawks have almost matched their win total from a year ago, when they went 4-8.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT) 42-7

Next up: at Brighton (UT), Sept. 4

Hu Alisa ran for four touchdowns as the Mustangs erased an early 7-0 deficit.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Devils Lake (ND) 35-0

Next up: vs. Horace Mann School for the Deaf (Allston, MA), Sept. 4

The Vikings avenged their Division AA semifinal loss to the defending state champion Firebirds and handed them their first home defeat since October 2024.

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Buffalo (WY), Sept. 4

The Broncs ended up scrimmaging Big Horn rather than playing a Week 0 game against the Rams.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Silverton (OR) 37-7

Next up: vs. Lewis & Clark (Spokane, WA), Sept. 4

Senior QB Tannar Stern accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for 333 yards and four scores while rushing for another

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Bellevue West (Neb.) 10-7

Next up: vs. O’Gorman (Sioux Falls, SD), Sept. 5

The defending Class 11AAA champion scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left to return home from Nebraska a winner.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Central Catholic (Modesto, CA) 33-21

Next up: vs. Gooding (ID), Sept. 4

Alec Campos caught 10 passes for 165 yards and two of Kreece Powell’s four touchdown tosses.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost 45-28 to Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT)

Next up: at Snow Canyon (St. George, UT), Sept. 4

Sam Bahr ran for three touchdowns, but the Wildcats had no answers for Stansbury QB Brighton Reutzel (351 total yards, seven TDs).

—

Dropped Out

18. Lehi (UT)

19. Syracuse (UT)

20. Lincoln (Sioux Falls, SD)

22. Timpview (Provo, UT)

25. Brighton (Salt Lake City, UT)

Under Consideration

Box Elder (UT)

Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (ND)

Manhattan (MT)

Morgan (UT)

Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

Sheridan (WY)

Sioux Falls Christian (SD)

Springville (UT)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT)