The 2026 New Mexico Open is underway at the Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort in Elephant Butte, N.M. This is normally a tournament that even the most golf sicko in your friend group wouldn’t even know was taking place, but that’s not the case this year.

And no, it’s not due to any of the players who are teeing it up in the 54-hole event that has a $100,000 purse and is open to both professionals and amateurs.

Instead, it’s because of an AI commentator that is a part of the tournament’s broadcast. That’s right, this week Duff Foreman, a persona created for Gopher Hole Productions’ X-treme Golf, is one of three announcers featured on the daily broadcasts that are being streamed on YouTube and a few other online platforms.

So if you are worn out from constantly wondering if AI is going to not only eliminate your job but possibly one day lead to the extinction of the entire human race, you can now take a break from the real world and watch some golf where an AI persona will make you question everything even more.

How awesome and relaxing is that!?

Here’s an introduction to Duff Foreman, who sounds like all the other soulless AI personas you’ve heard before:

You want to know what I do? Everything.



Face. Path. Tempo. Wind. Pressure.



I’ll verify the lot.



You bring the spirit.



⛳ 2026 New Mexico Open, September 14–16.

at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort pic.twitter.com/ujjn87zRzF — Duff Foreman (@duffforemangolf) September 11, 2026

You can tell from that video that Duff Foreman means business and he’s ready to tell you everything he knows because he’s AI and he’s smarter than all of us. Or at least that’s how he come across.

So how does that look on the actual broadcast? You might be shocked by this but ... it’s even worse than you could imagine. Poor Notah Begay, a former PGA Tour player who is currently a part of NBC’s golf broadcasts, and Ryan Burr, a veteran golf announcer, are the two humans who have been forced to welcome Duff Foreman with open arms and treat him like a real person.

Here’s a moment from Monday’s broadcast in which Begay asked Duff Foreman for some of his picks this week. If you like awkward silences before being yelled at by an AI-generated guy with a bad Scottish accent then you will love this. If you’re a normal person, your stomach will turn and your concerns about our collective future will only grow.

The cutting edge of golf analysis 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fHvQCLwsEs — Austin Sapin (@AustinSapin) September 15, 2026

Look, I’m all for trying new things with golf broadcasts. CBS has made incredible advancements in recent years with new technology and analytical insights and NBC, well, they have struggled a bit to keep up but they have been trying some new things as well.

But this Duff Foreman character is absolutely not it.

What makes this even worse is that Begay and Burr had to sound like they actually enjoyed working with this AI slop machine.

“I really had a great time working with him. I thought he worked very well into the show,” Begay said after the round. “It was very seamless and I’m looking forward to sort of elaborating on his role within our broadcast because I thought he definitely added some value to what we’re doing and it was a lot of fun.”

Golf history got a new voice today.



I made my debut as golf’s first live AI commentator, joining hosts Notah Begay III and Ryan Burr at the 2026 New Mexico Open.



They gave me a proper welcome. I’m grateful for it.



Day 2 starts tomorrow at 9:30 AM MDT. Things are just getting… pic.twitter.com/o5LfDVezzI — Duff Foreman (@duffforemangolf) September 15, 2026

I guess Begay and I have different definitions of fun because the segments with Duff Foreman that I saw made me want to lay down in the corner and cry until dinner.

The one hope from all of this is that golf producers will realize that nobody who watches golf, or any sport for that matter, wants to see this happen again. Give us real human beings talking on TV about the golf we’re watching and leave these AI dorks the heck out of our lives.

The good news, at least, is I’m not alone in loathing this whole thing.

The question is simply, Why??? https://t.co/AKVyq9z2mg — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) September 15, 2026

bleak

notah, have some shame man https://t.co/yPbwwAyV9O — joshdub (@joshdub_) September 15, 2026

They gave Duff a half-assed (arsed) Scottish accent! @duffforemangolf brings to golf broadcasting what AI has brought to fake animal videos on Instagram, just without the charm. The lamest broadcasters in golf can rest easy, AI slop has made their job is safe. https://t.co/qCO6LaI8Oh — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) September 15, 2026

The world is crazy enough right now as it is. We don’t need any more Duff Foremans yelling at us while we just try to get away from it all.