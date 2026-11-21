After completing the run to Class 5A gold in Iowa high school football last year, Dowling Catholic did it once again.

The Maroons claimed the state championship with a 31-24 victory over Johnston Friday night. The game completed the season inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Ethan La Cava was 14 of 19 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns, rushing 10 times for 134 yards with another score. Henry Smid ran for 88 yards and a score, as Gabe Lawson caught four passes for 71 yards with a score.

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Grayson Pennington also caught a touchdown for Dowling Catholic, who handed Johnston its lone loss during the regular season.

For the Dragons, Trevin Helming threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Kamryn Chapman, as Emri Jones ran in a score. Helming added a rushing touchdown, with Chapman catching five passes for 89 yards and Jaden Houser six for 66.

Helming is one of four future University of Northern Iowa Panthers who played in the game for Johnston.

Johnston’s Trevin Helming (15) throws the ball Nov. 20, 2026 during the Class 5A Iowa high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quick Start Helps Dowling Catholic Hold Off Johnston To Complete Repeat In Class 5A

La Cava started the scoring for the Maroons, finding Lawson from 33 yards out early in the first quarter. He followed with a 24-yard TD strike to Pennington before the end of the quarter, as Liam Mahmutagic made both of his extra point attempts.

While the first quarter belonged to Dowling Catholic, the second went to the Dragons.

Jones scored on a 25-yard touchdown and Helming hit Chapman from 10 yards out to tie the game midway through the second. Johnston went up just before halftime on a 48-yard field goal from Ricardo Solis Downing.

Dowling Catholic head football coach Thomas Wilson talks to his team after the Maroons defeat the Johnston Dragons Nov. 20, 2026 during the Class 5A Iowa high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maroons Take Over In Second Half After Falling Behind To Johnston

Mahmutagic’s 49-yard field goal late in the third put Dowling Catholic up for good. Smid followed with a 13-yard touchdown run and La Cava went in from 15 out.

Johnston cut the deficit in half when Helming sprinted to the end zone from eight yards out with just over two minutes to play.

Levi Chulu and Dylan Ducharme each had seven tackles for Dowling Catholic. Brady Hagan, Carlos Blount and Liam Towey all recorded a sack, as the Maroons had six tackles for loss.

Zachary Grider and Owen Hupfer led the Dragon defense with 11 tackles each, as Kellan Bousum had a sack.