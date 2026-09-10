Former Iowa High School Football Standout With First TD Of NFL Season

A former Iowa high school football standout was responsible for the first points of the 2026-2027 NFL season on Wednesday night.

Eli Raridon, an all-state for West Des Moines Valley High School, hauled in a two-yard pass from Drake Maye for the first touchdown of the game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl.

The catch was the first of Raridon’s career after being selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the 95th pick overall out of Notre Dame.

ELI RARIDON.



WEST DES MOINES, IOWA. THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE NFL SEASON.#iahsfb pic.twitter.com/Jd5VH3hkIG — Bound Iowa (@Bound_IA) September 10, 2026

Eli Raridon Dominated Iowa High School Football

Playing for one of the premier high school football programs in the state, Raridon was a star. He led Valley with 53 receptions for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior, earning a place among the top players at tight end in the country.

According to 247Sports, Raridon was the No. 2 player in Iowa, the No. 2 tight end in the country and the No. 66 player overall as a senior, earning a four-star grade.

During his junior season for the Tigers and legendary head coach Gary Swenson, Raridon caught 22 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He was also on the 13-1 Valley team as a sophomore that placed second in the state.

In addition to his success and accolades on the football field, Raridon was an all-stater for the Valley basketball team.

Former Valley Tiger Standout Followed In Father’s Footsteps To Notre Dame

Like his father, Scott, Raridon headed off to South Bend, Indiana, to play for Notre Dame after his high school career.

He made his college debut as a freshman vs. Marshall, playing in five games before suffering a season-ending injury. He returned from a torn ACL to play in seven games as a sophomore, including three starts to end the season.

Raridon Found His Spot In Starting Lineup With Fighting Irish

Raridon played in all 16 games with three starts during his junior season for the Fighting Irish, catching 11 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. As a senior, he started all 12 games, hauling in 32 passes for 482 yards.

Raridon ranked third on the Notre Dame team in both receptions and yards, including a career-high seven receptions for 109 yards vs. NC State.

With the Patriots, he is part of a tight end unit that includes Hunter Henry.