Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Sept. 7, 2026
Sometimes, a defending state high school football champion will face one, maybe two tough tests before the postseason begins.
Not Dowling Catholic.
For the third time in three weeks, the Maroons will square off with a ranked team, as No. 1 Dowling Catholic hosts 18th-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes.
The Maroons bested Johnston in Week 2 after shutting out West Des Moines Valley in the season opener. The Dragons are ranked sixth and the Tigers are one spot behind.
Despite a loss, Western Dubuque entered the Top 25 after pushing Cedar Rapids Xavier to the end. The Saints, who won it all in Class 4A last fall, survived and are still ranked second.
The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here are the rankings entering game 3:
1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 1
Next game: vs. No. 18 Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, September 11
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 2
Next game: at Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, September 11
3. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 3
Next game: vs. No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Friday, September 11
4. Iowa City West (5A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 5
Next game: vs. Pleasant Valley, Friday, September 11
5. Southeast Polk (5A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 11
Next game: vs. Norwalk, Friday, September 11
6. Johnston (5A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: No. 4
Next game: vs. Ames, Friday, September 11
7. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: No. 6
Next game: at Urbandale, Friday, September 11
8. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Next game: vs. Shenandoah, Friday, September 11
9. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 10
Next game: at Webster City, Friday, September 11
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Next game: at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Friday, September 11
11. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 14
Next game: at Alburnett, Thursday, September 10
12. Solon (3A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 15
Next game: at Mount Vernon, Friday, September 11
13. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: No. 9
Next game: at Linn-Mar, Friday, September 11
14. ADM (4A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 16
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, September 11
15. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: No. 17
Next game: at No. 3 Sioux City East, Friday, September 11
16. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: No. 8
Next game: at Unity Christian, Friday, September 11
17. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 18
Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, September 11
18. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 19
Next game: at No. 1 Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 11
19. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 21
Next game: at Grinnell, Friday, September 11
20. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 22
Next game: vs. Atlantic, Friday, September 11
21. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 23
Next game: vs. No. 25 Western Dubuque, Friday, September 11
22. Fort Dodge (4A)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: No. 24
Next game: at Waterloo East, Friday, September 11
23. Iowa City High (5A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: No. 25
Next game: at Waukee Northwest, Friday, September 11
24. Lewis Central (4A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: No. 20
Next game: vs. Harlan Community, Friday, September 11
25. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: Unranked
Next game: at No. 21 Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, September 11
Dropped out: No. 13 Waukee Northwest
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker