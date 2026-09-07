Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Sept. 7, 2026

Sometimes, a defending state high school football champion will face one, maybe two tough tests before the postseason begins.

Not Dowling Catholic.

For the third time in three weeks, the Maroons will square off with a ranked team, as No. 1 Dowling Catholic hosts 18th-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes.

The Maroons bested Johnston in Week 2 after shutting out West Des Moines Valley in the season opener. The Dragons are ranked sixth and the Tigers are one spot behind.

Despite a loss, Western Dubuque entered the Top 25 after pushing Cedar Rapids Xavier to the end. The Saints, who won it all in Class 4A last fall, survived and are still ranked second.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering game 3:

High School On SI

1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: vs. No. 18 Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, September 11

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: at Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, September 11

3. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: vs. No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Friday, September 11

4. Iowa City West (5A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. Pleasant Valley, Friday, September 11

5. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: vs. Norwalk, Friday, September 11

6. Johnston (5A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: vs. Ames, Friday, September 11

7. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: at Urbandale, Friday, September 11

8. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Shenandoah, Friday, September 11

9. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: at Webster City, Friday, September 11

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Friday, September 11

11. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: at Alburnett, Thursday, September 10

12. Solon (3A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: at Mount Vernon, Friday, September 11

13. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: at Linn-Mar, Friday, September 11

14. ADM (4A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 16

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, September 11

15. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: No. 17

Next game: at No. 3 Sioux City East, Friday, September 11

16. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: at Unity Christian, Friday, September 11

17. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 18

Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, September 11

18. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: at No. 1 Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 11

19. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 21

Next game: at Grinnell, Friday, September 11

20. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 22

Next game: vs. Atlantic, Friday, September 11

21. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 23

Next game: vs. No. 25 Western Dubuque, Friday, September 11

22. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: No. 24

Next game: at Waterloo East, Friday, September 11

23. Iowa City High (5A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: at Waukee Northwest, Friday, September 11

24. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: No. 20

Next game: vs. Harlan Community, Friday, September 11

25. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 1-1

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at No. 21 Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, September 11

Dropped out: No. 13 Waukee Northwest