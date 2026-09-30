Gabriella Fleming Chases History As Iowa Girls High School State Tennis Brackets Announced

The Iowa girls high school tennis season has experienced plenty of change over the past few years. One thing, though, has remained constant in Class 1A.

Cedar Rapids Xavier sensation Gabriella Fleming has claimed each of the past three state singles titles in her class. She can join an exclusive list this fall by winning her fourth.

Both the Class 1A and Class 2A singles and doubles tournaments begin on Wednesday, October 7 and conclude the following day. Class 1A will take place in Waukee from Waukee Northwest High School while Class 2A heads to Waterloo and Black Hawk Tennis Club and Byrnes Park.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union officials announced two years ago the decision to move girls tennis from the spring to the fall. That hasn’t changed Fleming’s success rate, as she added her third title last year.

Fleming isn’t the only player chasing history. Waukee Northwest’s Addison Latta looks for her second title after winning in Class 2A last season as a freshman.

Brackets for singles and doubles were announced by the IGHSAU, with first round matchups listed below in all four brackets.

Waukee Northwest's Addison Latta competes against Valley's Sophie Tannenbaum during IGHSAU 2A team tennis finals at Waukee Northwest High School on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Waukee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa Girls High School State Tennis Tournament

Class 1A

Singles

First Round Matchups

Gabriella Fleming, Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Stella Britton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Ellie Smock, Pella vs. Bella Lu, Carroll

Kaelyn Denhay, Central DeWitt vs. Stella Dvorak, Mount Vernon

Sofia Alinea, Charles City vs. Charlotte Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic

Grace Huniker, Decorah vs. Chandy Nothwehr, Clarinda

Camryn Glass, Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Evalyn Vogel, Camanche

Natalie Steele, Fairfield vs. Chloe Palmer, St. Edmond

Ella Seney, Grinnell vs. Maiya Phanchantraurai, Boone

Doubles

First Round Matchups

Kelsey Weiss/Gemma Younadam, Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Addy Dunkin/Bridgette Liston, Knoxville

Maria Ernesti/Kate Kelly, Sioux City Bishop Heelan vs. Payton Foster/Lauren Muller, Dike-New Hartford

Kennedy Graettinger/Brynn Merchant, Spencer vs. Harley Askelsen/Norah Mudd, Ballard

Faeven Gebremariam/Sriya Yammanur, Fairfield vs. Greenley Grell/Claire McGarry, Central Dewitt

Kaylee Kuehl/Livi Schneider, Boone vs. Macey O’Brien/Samantha Wood, Waterloo Columbus Catholic

Kinzley Dunkin/Mareyn Dunkin, Fairfield vs. Charley Diiulio/Lea Patrick, Davenport Assumption

Nisha Koneru/Claire Mier, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. Ilsa Gruys/Brinley Reuter, Spirit Lake

Alisyn Hansen/Lyla Mather, Shenandoah vs. Reagan De Jong/Addison Namminga, Pella

Class 2A

Singles

First Round Matchups

Addison Latta, Waukee Northwest vs. Elizabeth Grinnall, Clinton

Kezia Edward, Dowling Catholic vs. Chahana Katreddy, Pleasant Valley

Lisa Lu, Johnson vs. Minka Negley, Urbandale

Vivian Kahler, Iowa City Liberty vs. Madelyn Jepsen, North Scott

Madeline Bellomy, Dubuque Senior vs. Claire Jepsen, North Scott

Tenley Cewe, Clinton vs. Ruby Weber, Waukee Northwest

Kaitlyn Nguyen, West Des Moines Valley vs. Sophia Launderville, Johnston

Kate Sandvick, Marshalltown vs. Mackenzie Sagers, Cedar Falls

Doubles

First Round Matchups

Riley Hilton/Alexa Perugini, Waukee Northwest vs. Sophia Singh/Iris Vasi, Iowa City West

Regan Christoph/Blythe Kahler, Iowa City Liberty vs. Indre Jankunas/Ayla Suiter, Cedar Falls

Reagan Boies/Gabby Erickson, Linn-Mar vs. Elliana Behn/Linda Lu, Johnston

Tayven Carter/London Kelley, West Des Moines Valley vs. Berkley Johnson/Maddie Shell, Dowling Catholic

Rory Bird/Madelyn Dalton, West Des Moines Valley vs. Ivy Hoden/Morgan Kass, Dubuque Hempstead

Grace Hall/Kaj Kabongo, Pleasant Valley vs. Claire Hurlburt/Ella Steffensmeier, Waukee Northwest

Elsie Gross/Grace Wang, Iowa City West vs. Jessi Johnson/Victoria Valverde, Dowling Catholic

Harper Doerder/Janet Toe, Waterloo United vs. Brianna Launderville/Zoey Studer, Johnston