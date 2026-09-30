Gabriella Fleming Chases History As Iowa Girls High School State Tennis Brackets Announced
The Iowa girls high school tennis season has experienced plenty of change over the past few years. One thing, though, has remained constant in Class 1A.
Cedar Rapids Xavier sensation Gabriella Fleming has claimed each of the past three state singles titles in her class. She can join an exclusive list this fall by winning her fourth.
Both the Class 1A and Class 2A singles and doubles tournaments begin on Wednesday, October 7 and conclude the following day. Class 1A will take place in Waukee from Waukee Northwest High School while Class 2A heads to Waterloo and Black Hawk Tennis Club and Byrnes Park.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union officials announced two years ago the decision to move girls tennis from the spring to the fall. That hasn’t changed Fleming’s success rate, as she added her third title last year.
Fleming isn’t the only player chasing history. Waukee Northwest’s Addison Latta looks for her second title after winning in Class 2A last season as a freshman.
Brackets for singles and doubles were announced by the IGHSAU, with first round matchups listed below in all four brackets.
Iowa Girls High School State Tennis Tournament
Class 1A
Singles
First Round Matchups
Gabriella Fleming, Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Stella Britton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ellie Smock, Pella vs. Bella Lu, Carroll
Kaelyn Denhay, Central DeWitt vs. Stella Dvorak, Mount Vernon
Sofia Alinea, Charles City vs. Charlotte Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic
Grace Huniker, Decorah vs. Chandy Nothwehr, Clarinda
Camryn Glass, Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Evalyn Vogel, Camanche
Natalie Steele, Fairfield vs. Chloe Palmer, St. Edmond
Ella Seney, Grinnell vs. Maiya Phanchantraurai, Boone
Doubles
First Round Matchups
Kelsey Weiss/Gemma Younadam, Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Addy Dunkin/Bridgette Liston, Knoxville
Maria Ernesti/Kate Kelly, Sioux City Bishop Heelan vs. Payton Foster/Lauren Muller, Dike-New Hartford
Kennedy Graettinger/Brynn Merchant, Spencer vs. Harley Askelsen/Norah Mudd, Ballard
Faeven Gebremariam/Sriya Yammanur, Fairfield vs. Greenley Grell/Claire McGarry, Central Dewitt
Kaylee Kuehl/Livi Schneider, Boone vs. Macey O’Brien/Samantha Wood, Waterloo Columbus Catholic
Kinzley Dunkin/Mareyn Dunkin, Fairfield vs. Charley Diiulio/Lea Patrick, Davenport Assumption
Nisha Koneru/Claire Mier, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. Ilsa Gruys/Brinley Reuter, Spirit Lake
Alisyn Hansen/Lyla Mather, Shenandoah vs. Reagan De Jong/Addison Namminga, Pella
Class 2A
Singles
First Round Matchups
Addison Latta, Waukee Northwest vs. Elizabeth Grinnall, Clinton
Kezia Edward, Dowling Catholic vs. Chahana Katreddy, Pleasant Valley
Lisa Lu, Johnson vs. Minka Negley, Urbandale
Vivian Kahler, Iowa City Liberty vs. Madelyn Jepsen, North Scott
Madeline Bellomy, Dubuque Senior vs. Claire Jepsen, North Scott
Tenley Cewe, Clinton vs. Ruby Weber, Waukee Northwest
Kaitlyn Nguyen, West Des Moines Valley vs. Sophia Launderville, Johnston
Kate Sandvick, Marshalltown vs. Mackenzie Sagers, Cedar Falls
Doubles
First Round Matchups
Riley Hilton/Alexa Perugini, Waukee Northwest vs. Sophia Singh/Iris Vasi, Iowa City West
Regan Christoph/Blythe Kahler, Iowa City Liberty vs. Indre Jankunas/Ayla Suiter, Cedar Falls
Reagan Boies/Gabby Erickson, Linn-Mar vs. Elliana Behn/Linda Lu, Johnston
Tayven Carter/London Kelley, West Des Moines Valley vs. Berkley Johnson/Maddie Shell, Dowling Catholic
Rory Bird/Madelyn Dalton, West Des Moines Valley vs. Ivy Hoden/Morgan Kass, Dubuque Hempstead
Grace Hall/Kaj Kabongo, Pleasant Valley vs. Claire Hurlburt/Ella Steffensmeier, Waukee Northwest
Elsie Gross/Grace Wang, Iowa City West vs. Jessi Johnson/Victoria Valverde, Dowling Catholic
Harper Doerder/Janet Toe, Waterloo United vs. Brianna Launderville/Zoey Studer, Johnston
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker